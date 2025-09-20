Create
WWE Wrestlepalooza Live Results & Highlights: BROCK LESNAR ENDS JOHN CENA? CODY RHODES' UNEXPECTED LOSS?

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedSep 20, 2025 08:36 GMT

Check the results from WWE Wrestlepalooza live right here!

08:36 (GMT)20 SEP 2025

Tune in for the first-ever WWE Wrestlepalooza on ESPN!
1. John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar
2. The Usos vs. The Vision 
3. CM Punk and AJ Lee vs. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch
4. Iyo Sky vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's World Championship
5. Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship
