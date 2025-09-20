WWE Wrestlepalooza Live Results & Highlights: BROCK LESNAR ENDS JOHN CENA? CODY RHODES' UNEXPECTED LOSS?

Tune in for the first-ever WWE Wrestlepalooza on ESPN! 1. John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar 2. The Usos vs. The Vision 3. CM Punk and AJ Lee vs. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch 4. Iyo Sky vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's World Championship 5. Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship
1. John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar
2. The Usos vs. The Vision
3. CM Punk and AJ Lee vs. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch
4. Iyo Sky vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's World Championship
5. Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship