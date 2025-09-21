Drew McIntyre injured in scary spot at Wrestlepalooza; Cody Rhodes retains WWE Championship

By Sunil Joseph
Published Sep 21, 2025 02:45 GMT
Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes
Drew McIntyre is a former WWE Champion (source: WWE's X account)

Drew McIntyre was involved in a scary spot at Wrestlepalooza. This resulted in Cody Rhodes retaining his WWE Championship.

Ad

Drew McIntyre brutally assaulted Cody Rhodes after their match on the 8th August episode of SmackDown. He hit him with a Claymore through the side of the announcer's table. This took the American Nightmare out of action for a couple of weeks. Cody returned to the blue brand on the 12th September episode and challenged the Scottish Psychopath to a match at Wrestlepalooza.

During their match, Drew attempted to hit another Claymore on Cody Rhodes through the announce table. However, the American Nightmare moved out of the way, and McIntyre crashed through the side of the table. He was immediately holding his leg in pain. Moments later, the Scottish Psychopath went for a Claymore again, but this time, his legs buckled, allowing Rhodes to hit the Cody Cutter. He then hit the Cross Rhodes for the win.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

Drew McIntyre addressed allegations that he is jealous of Cody Rhodes

Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes' careers have been on a similar trajectory. However, while Cody is seen as the face of the company today, the Scottish Warrior carried the promotion through its toughest phase in the pandemic era. However, everyone has moved on from those days, and everybody is talking about the American Nightmare, which hasn't sat right with McIntyre.

Ad

During a recent interview with Cathy Kelley on WWE's YouTube channel ahead of Wrestlepalooza, Drew was asked about the allegations that he is jealous of Cody. The former WWE Champion replied that he is not afraid of the American Nightmare.

"The eyes, I’ve always found, are the windows to the soul. You can always tell when somebody is lying by looking them right in the eyes. So do me a favor and zoom that camera right in and look into my eyes right now when I tell you there is not one single thing about Cody Rhodes that Drew McIntyre would ever, ever, ever be jealous about."

It remains to be seen if McIntyre's injury will require him to take time off.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications