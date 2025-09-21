Drew McIntyre injured in scary spot at Wrestlepalooza; Cody Rhodes retains WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre was involved in a scary spot at Wrestlepalooza. This resulted in Cody Rhodes retaining his WWE Championship.Drew McIntyre brutally assaulted Cody Rhodes after their match on the 8th August episode of SmackDown. He hit him with a Claymore through the side of the announcer's table. This took the American Nightmare out of action for a couple of weeks. Cody returned to the blue brand on the 12th September episode and challenged the Scottish Psychopath to a match at Wrestlepalooza.During their match, Drew attempted to hit another Claymore on Cody Rhodes through the announce table. However, the American Nightmare moved out of the way, and McIntyre crashed through the side of the table. He was immediately holding his leg in pain. Moments later, the Scottish Psychopath went for a Claymore again, but this time, his legs buckled, allowing Rhodes to hit the Cody Cutter. He then hit the Cross Rhodes for the win.Drew McIntyre addressed allegations that he is jealous of Cody RhodesDrew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes' careers have been on a similar trajectory. However, while Cody is seen as the face of the company today, the Scottish Warrior carried the promotion through its toughest phase in the pandemic era. However, everyone has moved on from those days, and everybody is talking about the American Nightmare, which hasn't sat right with McIntyre.During a recent interview with Cathy Kelley on WWE's YouTube channel ahead of Wrestlepalooza, Drew was asked about the allegations that he is jealous of Cody. The former WWE Champion replied that he is not afraid of the American Nightmare.&quot;The eyes, I’ve always found, are the windows to the soul. You can always tell when somebody is lying by looking them right in the eyes. So do me a favor and zoom that camera right in and look into my eyes right now when I tell you there is not one single thing about Cody Rhodes that Drew McIntyre would ever, ever, ever be jealous about.&quot;It remains to be seen if McIntyre's injury will require him to take time off.