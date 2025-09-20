Drew McIntyre addresses serious allegations ahead of Wrestlepalooza

Drew McIntyre is set to compete in a major match at Wrestlepalooza. Ahead of this match, he has addressed some serious allegations against him.

Ad

Drew McIntyre was the flag bearer of the WWE during the pandemic era when there were no fans in attendance. However, he feels nobody appreciates what he has done for the company during those difficult times. On the other hand, Cody Rhodes returned to the promotion a few years ago and became the face of the company. Therefore, many people believe that the Scottish Psychopath is jealous of the American Nightmare for all the love and support the fans have shown him.

Ad

Trending

During a recent interview with Cathy Kelley on WWE's YouTube channel, Drew McIntyre was asked about the allegations that he is jealous of Cody Rhodes. The former WWE Champion confidently replied in the negative.

"The eyes, I’ve always found, are the windows to the soul. You can always tell when somebody is lying by looking them right in the eyes. So do me a favor and zoom that camera right in and look into my eyes right now when I tell you there is not one single thing about Cody Rhodes that Drew McIntyre would ever, ever, ever be jealous about."

Ad

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

Ad

Drew McIntyre said he came to a brutal realization after his Hell in a Cell match against CM Punk

Last year, Drew McIntyre was involved in a heated and brutal rivalry with CM Punk. This led to a Hell in a Cell match at Bad Blood 2024, which was won by the Second City Saint. Following this match, McIntyre came to a brutal realization.

Ad

During the same interview, McIntyre said that people moved on so quickly from what he had done during the pandemic era, and he realized after his Hell in a Cell match that he had wasted 20 years of his life.

"You remember five years ago, right? How terrifying it was. And the one escape during that period was WWE. I tried to be that centerpiece of the company, that role that Cody’s in right now. When the world shut down, when the world needed a hero to step up, it was my face every week, leading the charge. People have moved on so quickly. I was there when they needed me, and when I needed them, they weren’t there. It wasn’t until Hell in the Cell where I bled out for everybody and I was gone for a few months, I saw the truth. I’ve wasted 20 years of my life."

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Drew McIntyre will be able to win the Undisputed WWE Championship at Wrestlepalooza.

If you use the quote from this article, then link back to the source with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More