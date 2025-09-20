"I’ve wasted 20 years of my life" - Drew McIntyre reveals brutal realization he had following major loss last year

Drew McIntyre is set to compete at Wrestlepalooza. Days before this match, he revealed a brutal realization he had last year.

On the 8th August episode of SmackDown, Drew McIntyre brutally assaulted Cody Rhodes and put him out of action for a couple of weeks. The American Nightmare made his return on the 12th September episode of the blue brand and saved Randy Orton from a similar attack. He then challenged him to a match at Wrestlepalooza.

Ahead of this match, Drew was interviewed by Cathy Kelley on WWE's YouTube channel, where he recalled being the company guy during the pandemic era. However, people moved on from that so quickly, and he realized after his Hell in a Cell match against CM Punk that he wasted 20 years of his life fighting for everybody else.

"You remember five years ago, right? How terrifying it was. And the one escape during that period was WWE. I tried to be that centerpiece of the company, that role that Cody’s in right now. When the world shut down, when the world needed a hero to step up, it was my face every week, leading the charge. People have moved on so quickly. I was there when they needed me, and when I needed them, they weren’t there. It wasn’t until Hell in the Cell where I bled out for everybody and I was gone for a few months, I saw the truth. I’ve wasted 20 years of my life. I fought for everybody."

He continued to say that he sacrificed a lot for this business, but he realizes now that he has to get what's his.

"I sacrificed. I sacrificed my family to be that guy for everybody, no matter what, stacked against me, and they moved right on. I realized what a lot of superstars don’t realize, and they sit at home retired, and they have so much regrets. You gotta get what’s yours right now. And I’m going to get what’s mine right now, and I’m going to have no regrets. And that title is not what I want, it’s what I need. And it’s not what I deserve. It’s what Drew McIntyre’s earned."

Drew McIntyre vents his frustration ahead of Wrestlepalooza

Drew McIntyre's frustration over the years have stemmed from the fact he's been screwed at every opportunity to become World Champion. He was screwed by the Bloodline when he battled Roman Reigns for the title. Even after winning the World Heavyweight Championship last year at WrestleMania, he was attacked by CM Punk moments later which led to Damian Priest cashing in on him. Therefore, his frustration has reached a boiling point.

Speaking to Peter Rosenberg on Cheap Heat, Drew McIntyre praised his former rival Damian Priest before saying that everything he's said over the past few years has been true.

"(Damian) Priest is someone that belongs in WWE, belongs on our roster. Big, physical, stands out wherever he goes, loves this industry but unfortunately during that time, I didn’t want to be doing anything but fighting for the title. When I say I feel like, it’s not feelings, it’s evidence but people don’t like to look at evidence. If you look at every moment over the past few years, everything I said is true and you see I can complain and whine and I’m disillusioned but I’m not. I got screwed," said McIntyre. [H/T Fightful]

It will be interesting to see if Drew McIntyre will finally be able to win the Undisputed WWE Championship at Wrestlepalooza.

