Paul Heyman takes credit for WWE Wrestlepalooza: "I'm an intellect, damn it"

WWE Hall of Famer and The Vision's Oracle, Paul Heyman, has taken credit for coming up with Wrestlepalooza. Heyman made the revelation after the show, which was the first Premium Live Event on ESPN.

After guiding Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to victory over The Usos, Heyman led The Brons backstage to attend the Wrestlepalooza Recap Show with Sam Roberts and Megan Morant.

The former Wiseman of The Bloodline wasn't too thrilled with Roberts, who got kicked out of the show. Heyman was then questioned by Morant, who seemingly tried to sow doubt about his relationship with The Vision, as well as Brock Lesnar.

Paul Heyman went off on Megan Morant, who received an earful from the legendary manager. He even slipped in the fact that he was the one who came up with the event's name originally during his rant.

"I'm an intellect, damn it, and a WWE Hall of Famer. And your questions accuse me of conspiracy theories, and they're very upsetting to me on such a grand night. You know, I came up with the name Wrestlepalooza. But did you give me any credit about that?" Heyman said.

The Oracle then walked off the set, followed by Bronson Reed. Bron Breakker was the first to go after nearly hitting Sam Roberts with a plastic water bottle off camera.

Where did Wrestlepalooza originate?

While some people like CM Punk were not fans of the Wrestlepalooza name, it's not a new pro wrestling event. It was indeed the brainchild of Paul Heyman, who was in charge of ECW for the promotion's run.

The first of its kind happened in 1995 at the ECW Arena in Philadelphia, with the main event match being The Public Enemy vs. The Gangstas in a Stetcher Match. The extreme promotion had three more events in 1997, 1998 and 2000.

Since WWE bought out ECW, it owned the event name and used it for ESPN's first PLE. There was hype around the show, but ESPN's Andreas Hale gave it a subpar grade of C.

