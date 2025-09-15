Paul Heyman drops massive return tease ahead of WWE RAW

Paul Heyman hasn't been seen since Clash in Paris, when he was attacked by Roman Reigns and choked out.Heyman was later sent to the hospital and hasn't been seen since. It appears that The Oracle has been healing from his injuries over the past few weeks, and now, ahead of WWE RAW, he has dropped a massive hint that he could be making his return.The Hall of Famer recently took to his Instagram story and posted a picture of himself with the Shoe-la-fala.Paul Heyman used the song &quot;Blue Monday&quot; [Photo credit: Heyman's Instagram]Heyman has been mentioned several times during his absence and was belittled by The Usos as part of their promo last week on RAW, which led to him sending out a post on X/Twitter that claimed he was planning something big.Tonight is the final stop for WWE RAW on the road to Wrestlepalooza, and Heyman could have something up his sleeve.Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch will be face-to-face with CM Punk and AJ Lee, while Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed are preparing to face The Usos on Saturday night. Heyman could return to support any of the members of The Vision, and he could have something up his sleeve.Will Paul Heyman make his return this week on WWE RAW?Wrestlepalooza is being built up as one of the biggest events of the year, given that WWE will be switching to ESPN for its premium live events. This is a huge deal for World Wrestling Entertainment, and there was a belief that Heyman's return was being saved for the show, but this may not be the case.The interesting fact about Paul Heyman's tease ahead of RAW is that he is holding Roman Reigns' shoes that were stolen by Bronson Reed. The OTC managed to retrieve these at Clash in Paris, but then left the arena on a stretcher.