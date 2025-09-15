  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Paul Heyman drops massive return tease ahead of WWE RAW

Paul Heyman drops massive return tease ahead of WWE RAW

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Sep 15, 2025 17:53 GMT
Paul Heyman may be back on RAW (image via WWE)
Paul Heyman may be back on RAW (image via WWE.com)

Paul Heyman hasn't been seen since Clash in Paris, when he was attacked by Roman Reigns and choked out.

Ad

Heyman was later sent to the hospital and hasn't been seen since. It appears that The Oracle has been healing from his injuries over the past few weeks, and now, ahead of WWE RAW, he has dropped a massive hint that he could be making his return.

The Hall of Famer recently took to his Instagram story and posted a picture of himself with the Shoe-la-fala.

Paul Heyman used the song &quot;Blue Monday&quot; [Photo credit: Heyman&#039;s Instagram]
Paul Heyman used the song "Blue Monday" [Photo credit: Heyman's Instagram]

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

Heyman has been mentioned several times during his absence and was belittled by The Usos as part of their promo last week on RAW, which led to him sending out a post on X/Twitter that claimed he was planning something big.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Tonight is the final stop for WWE RAW on the road to Wrestlepalooza, and Heyman could have something up his sleeve.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch will be face-to-face with CM Punk and AJ Lee, while Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed are preparing to face The Usos on Saturday night. Heyman could return to support any of the members of The Vision, and he could have something up his sleeve.

Will Paul Heyman make his return this week on WWE RAW?

Wrestlepalooza is being built up as one of the biggest events of the year, given that WWE will be switching to ESPN for its premium live events. This is a huge deal for World Wrestling Entertainment, and there was a belief that Heyman's return was being saved for the show, but this may not be the case.

Ad

The interesting fact about Paul Heyman's tease ahead of RAW is that he is holding Roman Reigns' shoes that were stolen by Bronson Reed. The OTC managed to retrieve these at Clash in Paris, but then left the arena on a stretcher.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Phillipa Marie
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications