Bron Breakker sends bold message after WWE Wrestlepalooza: "Total control"

The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed were victorious at Wrestlepalooza against The Usos. Breakker had a bold statement after the show, establishing the dominance of Seth Rollins' group in WWE.

Despite the odds of special guest referee LA Knight scre*ing The Brons out of their match, Breakker and Reed found a way to get the win. It involved an accident with Jey Uso, who busted himself open with a steel chair.

Nevertheless, a win is a win for The Vision, who appeared on the Wrestlepalooza Recap Show. Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman made things uncomfortable with hosts Sam Roberts and Megan Morant.

Breakker even made a claim about The Brons being the greatest tag team ever.

"We're the greatest tag team ever. After tonight, we beat the supposed greatest tag team of all time. They didn't beat us. They were never the greatest tag team of all time. We are. Ultimate power. Total control. That's it. We own this place. These microphones, all this stuff is, we own this entire industry," Breakker said.

The Usos are one of the most decorated tag teams in WWE history. They are eight-time tag team champions and hold the record for most days as champions at 622.

Paul Heyman also dubbed Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed as the GOAT tag team

Speaking to Pete Rosenberg for ESPN after Wrestlepalooza, Paul Heyman delivered an epic promo on why Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed are the greatest tag team in history.

"The Usos, the most prolific tag team champions in the history of WWE or any other promotion on the face of this planet, were soundly defeated, were victimized, were bloodied and then were rendered helpless by the new reigning, defending, greatest tag team of all time. Big Bronson Reed and a man whose bloodline is all about tag team greatness. Bron Breakker," Heyman said. [H/T: Fightful]

It will be interesting to see if The Brons go after the World Tag Team Title or continue wreaking havoc on both RAW and SmackDown.

Please credit the Wrestlepalooza Recap Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the quote from the first part of the article.

