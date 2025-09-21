Triple H sends a message to The Vision after their controversial actions at WWE Wrestlepalooza

Triple H has sent a message to The Vision after their victory at WWE Wrestlepalooza. The duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed defeated The Usos at the show.The Vision had a busy night at Wrestlepalooza. Breakker and Reed were in tag team action. Meanwhile, faction leader Seth Rollins and his wife, Becky Lynch, faced and lost to the team of CM Punk and AJ Lee later the same night. Vision member, Paul Heyman, also reunited with Brock Lesnar, whom he introduced for his match against John Cena.On X, Triple H sent a message to The Vision after their win over The Usos, whom The Game labeled as &quot;one of the best tag teams ever&quot;. Jimmy and Jey Uso are former multi-time tag team champions.&quot;A huge win over one of the best tag teams ever…#TheVision makes a statement. #Wrestlepalooza,&quot; wrote Triple H.Check out Triple H's post on X:Cody Rhodes called Vision member Bron Breakker the future of WWECody Rhodes has labelled Bron Breakker as the future of the WWE. The American Nightmare claimed that he was initially skeptical of the Vision member.Speaking on ESPN, Rhodes praised the former Intercontinental Champion. He said that Breakker is someone whom the company is positioning for the future:“I love Bron Breakker, and he’s not gonna like me saying this. But I’m glad you talked to him, because Bron Breakker is—I didn’t think this at first, and I don’t mean this with any disrespect, I do think it now though—he’s the future of WWE. He’s definitely someone that we’re positioning to be there as we go.&quot;Breakker joined The Vision on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. He attacked Roman Reigns and stood tall with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. The Vision is expected to continue its feud with the babyfaces of Monday Night RAW.