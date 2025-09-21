Triple H sends a message to The Vision after their controversial actions at WWE Wrestlepalooza

By Soumik Datta
Modified Sep 21, 2025 14:08 GMT
Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Triple H has sent a message to The Vision after their victory at WWE Wrestlepalooza. The duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed defeated The Usos at the show.

Ad

The Vision had a busy night at Wrestlepalooza. Breakker and Reed were in tag team action. Meanwhile, faction leader Seth Rollins and his wife, Becky Lynch, faced and lost to the team of CM Punk and AJ Lee later the same night. Vision member, Paul Heyman, also reunited with Brock Lesnar, whom he introduced for his match against John Cena.

On X, Triple H sent a message to The Vision after their win over The Usos, whom The Game labeled as "one of the best tag teams ever". Jimmy and Jey Uso are former multi-time tag team champions.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"A huge win over one of the best tag teams ever…#TheVision makes a statement. #Wrestlepalooza," wrote Triple H.

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

Check out Triple H's post on X:

Ad

Cody Rhodes called Vision member Bron Breakker the future of WWE

Cody Rhodes has labelled Bron Breakker as the future of the WWE. The American Nightmare claimed that he was initially skeptical of the Vision member.

Speaking on ESPN, Rhodes praised the former Intercontinental Champion. He said that Breakker is someone whom the company is positioning for the future:

“I love Bron Breakker, and he’s not gonna like me saying this. But I’m glad you talked to him, because Bron Breakker is—I didn’t think this at first, and I don’t mean this with any disrespect, I do think it now though—he’s the future of WWE. He’s definitely someone that we’re positioning to be there as we go."

Breakker joined The Vision on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. He attacked Roman Reigns and stood tall with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. The Vision is expected to continue its feud with the babyfaces of Monday Night RAW.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

In 2025, Soumik became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, but continues to cover and write about the hottest and trending news topics.

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: soumik.datta9@gmail.com
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Soumik Datta
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications