Cody Rhodes breaks character and declares 5-time champion as the future of WWE 

Cody Rhodes firmly believes that a top RAW star is the future of WWE and that the promotion was positioning him as the next big thing in the business. The American Nightmare stated that Bron Breakker was destined to be a headlining act for years.Breakker has been a triumph of WWE's development system as he's been entirely nurtured within the company. Following a successful stint down in NXT, where he won the NXT Title twice and the Tag Team Titles once, he's now a key member on RAW, having already tasted championship success by winning the IC Title twice.Another marker of the company's belief in Bron Breakker is the fact that he's a part of one of WWE's biggest stables, The Vision, alongside Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and Bronson Reed. Amid this, in a recent chat with ESPN, Cody Rhodes went out of his way to praise a heel like Breakker.Cody mentioned that though he was initially skeptical, he no longer had any doubts about Breakker's chances of becoming the face of WWE eventually.“I love Bron Breakker, and he’s not gonna like me saying this. But I’m glad you talked to him, because Bron Breakker is—I didn’t think this at first, and I don’t mean this with any disrespect, I do think it now though—he’s the future of WWE. He’s definitely someone that we’re positioning to be there as we go. (H/T -WrestlePurists)Vince Russo addresses the possibility of WWE picking Bron Breaker as John Cena's final opponentOn a recent edition of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WCW Champion bluntly shared his opinion on Breakker potentially stepping up as John Cena's retirement opponent. Though Vince Russo acknowledged that Bron Breakker was a great all-around talent, he feels The Vision member had a very generic character and that he was unlikely to be picked for such a crucial spot.&quot;I don't think so, bro, I don't. God, I swear to God, and I said this from day one. This guy's freaking name alone is gonna hold him back. I don't think, listen, he is a solid, solid, solid, solid player. Is he main event? I look at him right now, and I don't see that man. I just don't see that. I see a very strong, you know, generic wrestler. I mean, that's what I see.&quot;Triple H and other higher-ups, too, seem very committed towards Breakker, and there's no doubt he would continue to feature in high-profile spots.