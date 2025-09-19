  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Cody Rhodes breaks character and declares 5-time champion as the future of WWE 

Cody Rhodes breaks character and declares 5-time champion as the future of WWE 

By Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Sep 19, 2025 06:30 GMT
(Image credits - WWE
(Image credits - WWE's official website)

Cody Rhodes firmly believes that a top RAW star is the future of WWE and that the promotion was positioning him as the next big thing in the business. The American Nightmare stated that Bron Breakker was destined to be a headlining act for years.

Ad

Breakker has been a triumph of WWE's development system as he's been entirely nurtured within the company. Following a successful stint down in NXT, where he won the NXT Title twice and the Tag Team Titles once, he's now a key member on RAW, having already tasted championship success by winning the IC Title twice.

Another marker of the company's belief in Bron Breakker is the fact that he's a part of one of WWE's biggest stables, The Vision, alongside Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and Bronson Reed. Amid this, in a recent chat with ESPN, Cody Rhodes went out of his way to praise a heel like Breakker.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Cody mentioned that though he was initially skeptical, he no longer had any doubts about Breakker's chances of becoming the face of WWE eventually.

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

“I love Bron Breakker, and he’s not gonna like me saying this. But I’m glad you talked to him, because Bron Breakker is—I didn’t think this at first, and I don’t mean this with any disrespect, I do think it now though—he’s the future of WWE. He’s definitely someone that we’re positioning to be there as we go. (H/T -WrestlePurists)
Ad
Ad

Vince Russo addresses the possibility of WWE picking Bron Breaker as John Cena's final opponent

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WCW Champion bluntly shared his opinion on Breakker potentially stepping up as John Cena's retirement opponent. Though Vince Russo acknowledged that Bron Breakker was a great all-around talent, he feels The Vision member had a very generic character and that he was unlikely to be picked for such a crucial spot.

Ad
"I don't think so, bro, I don't. God, I swear to God, and I said this from day one. This guy's freaking name alone is gonna hold him back. I don't think, listen, he is a solid, solid, solid, solid player. Is he main event? I look at him right now, and I don't see that man. I just don't see that. I see a very strong, you know, generic wrestler. I mean, that's what I see."

Triple H and other higher-ups, too, seem very committed towards Breakker, and there's no doubt he would continue to feature in high-profile spots.

About the author
Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.

During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.

Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.

Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket.

Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!

Quick Links

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications