Popular WWE star will not be John Cena's final opponent, claims veteran (Exclusive)

With John Cena's WWE retirement tour coming to an end soon, the question of who his final opponent will be is still unanswered. When pitched the idea of Bron Breakker being the one to retire Cena, veteran Vince Russo stated that it was unlikely.

Bron Breakker has risen among the ranks in the Stamford-based promotion owing to his electrifying speed and aggression, and has made it clear that he has an interesting career ahead of him. Nevertheless, Russo believes that Breakker is being held back due to his name itself.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran had the following response when asked if Bron Breakker could be John Cena's final opponent:

"I don't think so, bro, I don't. God, I swear to God, and I said this from day one. This guy's freaking name alone is gonna hold him back. I don't think, listen, he is a solid, solid, solid, solid player. Is he main event? I look at him right now, and I don't see that man. I just don't see that. I see a very strong, you know, generic wrestler. I mean, that's what I see."

WWE star Drew McIntyre wants a match with Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker has apparently caught the attention of Drew McIntyre, who recently called the former out for a dream match.

In an interview with Adam Glyn for Adam's Apple, Drew stated that a match between him and Bron would be an interesting affair. He said:

"There's a few that haven't wrestled yet. So, it's the younger generation. Let's go with Bron Breakker. We've never had a singles match. That'll be a big one if it happens," McIntyre said.

As of now, it remains to be seen whether the match will happen in the near future on WWE.

