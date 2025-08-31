"That'll be a big one" - Bron Breakker called out for a first-time-ever dream match by former WWE Champion

Bron Breakker is one of the top WWE Superstars under the age of 30 today. He's seen as a future face of the company due to a combination of size, look, speed, agility, and pedigree. A former WWE Champion is even looking forward to a dream match with Breakker. This was The Scottish Warrior, Drew McIntyre.

A second-generation star, Breakker is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner. He dominated NXT and won the NXT Championship twice before getting called up to the main roster last year. He then established himself as a top star, becoming a two-time Intercontinental Champion. He entered the main event scene after joining Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman, with the group eventually being named The Vision.

In an ambush interview by Adam Glyn of Adam's Apple in New York City, Drew McIntyre was asked about a dream match that interests him in the future. He replied, stating he would like to face Bron Breakker, calling their match a "big one."

"There's a few that haven't wrestled yet. So, it's the younger generation. Let's go with Bron Breakker. We've never had a singles match. That'll be a big one if it happens," McIntyre said.

The two powerhouse stars have never faced each other, with their only interaction being in the 2024 and 2025 Royal Rumble matches.

Bron Breakker to factor in a couple of matches at WWE Clash in Paris

There are six matches scheduled for WWE Clash in Paris this Sunday. Bron Breakker is not part of the card, but he'll likely be a factor for two of the matches involving members of The Vision.

Bronson Reed is set to take on Roman Reigns in a one-on-one match, while Seth Rollins will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso in a Fatal Four-Way Match. It wouldn't be surprising if Breakker and Paul Heyman would be at ringside for both matches.

Breakker has been the difference maker for The Vision, giving Rollins an advantage week in and week out. However, the odds are stacked against him in Paris since he could lose the World Heavyweight Title without getting pinned or submitted.

