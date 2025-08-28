WWE Clash in Paris 2025: Updated Match Card and Predictions

WWE Clash in Paris will take place at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France, on August 31, 2025. The match card for the premium live event is coming together and received some new additions this week on RAW. With three more bouts from the red brand making it to the PLE, here is the updated match card for Clash in Paris and predictions for every fight.New entries in the match card for WWE Clash in ParisThe Monday Night Show this week began with Roman Reigns addressing the WWE Universe in Birmingham about his feud with Seth Rollins and The Vision. The OTC’s in-ring segment was interrupted by Paul Heyman and Bronson Reed, who revealed that The Head of the Table will face the Auszilla at Clash in Paris. Talking smack, Reed didn’t just say he would beat Roman Reigns at the PLE but also claimed to be a Samoan. Upon hearing this, The Tribal Chief said he would give one last chance to The Tribal Thief to return his sneakers, apologize, and acknowledge him. However, the 330-pounder wasn’t interested, and an uncontrollable brawl broke out between the two stars.Later in the show, Becky Lynch took shots at Nikki Bella during a promo, which prompted the latter to enter the arena. The Man and the Hall of Famer had a bit of a debate on who made more contributions and was the better wrestler in the women’s division. This confrontation also led to hands being thrown, with Bella standing tall over the Intercontinental Champion. Now, Big Time Becks will defend her title against Bella in Paris.Lastly, Sheamus and Rusev were seen in their respective video packages, where they spoke about their rivalry and the hatred they have for each other. The former League of Nations teammates will compete at WWE Clash in Paris in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook match. This match doesn’t involve any countouts or disqualifications. It should be noted that Sheamus has already secured a win against his former ally, Pete Dunne, in this format.A new development in the World Heavyweight Championship matchSeth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso. While The Visionary stands strong alongside his allies, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, the babyfaces are facing cohesion issues, especially Punk and Knight. This week’s episode of WWE RAW saw a scuffle between The Megastar and The Second City Saint. Jey Uso tried to calm the duo down, but he ended up getting shoved by LA and catching a stray hit from Punk. Angered, Mr. Yeet Superkicked Knight, and after thinking for a few seconds, floored The Straight Edge Superstar with a Superkick too. This has given Seth Rollins an advantage, as there are fewer chances of him being ganged up on by his challengers at Clash in Paris.From SmackDown, John Cena and Logan Paul confronted each other during a promo before the crowd in Dublin, Ireland. The Franchise Player landed several shots on The Maverick on how his claim of being dedicated to WWE is completely false. Cena pointed out that the former United States Champion simply views the promotion as a marketing extension of his PRIME energy drink.Unable to clap back, Logan Paul tried to throw hands but ended up getting slammed in the middle of the ring with an Attitude Adjustment. The duo will head to Clash in Paris and face each other. The Never Seen 17 will just have nine more appearances on his farewell tour following the PLE.Match predictions for WWE Clash in ParisSeth Rollins (c) versus LA Knight, CM Punk, and Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight ChampionshipCM Punk had massive fan support behind him, which grew even more after he won the World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther at the 2025 SummerSlam. However, Seth Rollins stole the title with his Money in the Bank contract and a Curb Stomp to become the new champion.LA Knight and Jey Uso are also strong contenders for the match. However, The Visionary will clinch victory and walk away with his title in Paris. This will be The Architect’s first title defense, and WWE likely won’t take it away from him, especially after the attention Rollins’ cash-in received. Moreover, he also has Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to back him up when needed.Becky Lynch (c) versus Nikki Bella for the Women’s Intercontinental ChampionshipBecky Lynch is currently making waves as a heel champion and successfully buried the inaugural Women’s Intercontinental Champion, Lyra Valkyria. Her former protege can no longer earn a shot for the IC Title as long as The Man holds onto the belt.Although Nikki Bella would be a fierce opponent for Big Time Becks, the champion will most likely retain the gold. The upcoming Clash in Paris bout between the two stars didn’t get a big push from WWE. Moreover, the former two-time Divas Champion has floored Becky Lynch twice in a row, which is a sign that The Man is booked to retain her title.John Cena versus Logan PaulJohn Cena will fight his first match after dropping the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam against Logan Paul at Clash in Paris. While Cena had landed an AA on Paul when they confronted each other in a promo, the end of the RAW episode saw The Maverick flooring The Franchise Player with a vicious punch backstage.Babyface John Cena is in desperate need of some victories under his belt. 2025 should have been the year of Mr Hustle Loyalty and Respect, but an unexpected heel turn tarnished his farewell tour. Thus, WWE will give him a win against The Maverick to breathe some life into his retirement tour and set the stage for a future match against Brock Lesnar.Roman Reigns versus Bronson ReedThis match can see Roman Reigns picking up a victory against Bronson Reed. The Tribal Chief is currently on the losing end in his feud against Seth Rollins and his faction. The OTC has been destroyed and had his sneakers stolen from him on two occasions.Moreover, he also got pinned by The Architect at WrestleMania 41 in a Triple Threat encounter that also involved CM Punk. The Tribal Chief and Jey Uso had secured a tag team win against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at SummerSlam. Now, Roman Reigns needs to solidify his momentum and get a singles win as well.This will help even the ground for the Survivor Series later in the year. Moreover, WWE protects its stars from getting pinned; thus, this match is in the bag for The Head of the Table.Sheamus versus RusevBoth these superstars are hard hitters with a lot of pro wrestling experience under their belts. So far, Rusev has had the upper hand over Sheamus owing to his heel character and lack of hesitation. Although The Celtic Warrior has a victory under his name in a Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook match, The Bulgarian Brute could defeat him this time.Rusev was acquired by WWE in April this year after his stint with the AEW came to an end. So far, the former three-time United States Champion hasn’t gained any significant momentum. Thus, Triple H and his team could give The Bulgarian Brute a big win against Sheamus to give him a big push and visibility. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead at Clash in Paris.