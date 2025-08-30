Drew McIntyre names WWE's biggest superstar "for the next 10 years"

Drew McIntyre has named who he thinks will be WWE's biggest superstar for the next 10 years. The Scottish Psychopath has been on a solid run in WWE of late, winning at SummerSlam and then taking out Cody Rhodes on SmackDown.

Ad

While McIntyre is focused on the present and is eyeing the Undisputed WWE Championship, he already has his mind on the future.

In recent years, WWE has had an influx of new talent such as Dominik Mysterio, Bron Breakker, Jacob Fatu, and others. Speaking to Adam's Apple, Drew McIntyre was asked who he believes is the next big superstar in WWE.

"It’s hard to tell since no one’s really getting in the gym, working out, and looking like a superstar or acting like a superstar. For the next 10 years, it’s f**ing Drew McIntyre,” he said.

Ad

Trending

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

You can watch the video below:

Ad

This comes as little surprise since the Scottish Warrior has been vocal about his criticism of the current roster.

Earlier, during an appearance on Wrestling Republic, McIntyre called out the WWE roster for not standing out. He mentioned how wrestlers needed to get in the gym and look like an athlete.

Drew McIntyre got into a brawl with Randy Orton on SmackDown

This week on SmackDown, McIntyre came out to ask whether there was an update on Cody Rhodes. Randy Orton soon got into the ring, and the two exchanged words before things got heated.

Ad

McIntyre told Orton that he is an idiot if he thinks Rhodes is his friend. As the situation escalated, the Scottish Psychopath dropped Orton with a headbutt and went for a Claymore Kick.

The Viper, however, dodged it and planted a draping DDT on Drew. But before he could do more damage, security rushed to the ring to stop him. Orton ended up taking them out and lined up McIntyre for a punt, but he managed to escape the ring.

Ad

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Adam's Apple and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More

Why Brock Lesnar is in deep trouble - Check Here!