"No freaking excuse" - Drew McIntyre buries the WWE roster (again)

Drew McIntyre has once again slammed the current WWE roster in a recent interview. The Scottish Psychopath had previously criticized WWE's talent pool while talking to Logan Paul, saying 85% of them don't look like they belong on the company's roster.
While McIntyre's words divided opinion among fans, the former WWE Champion has defended his stance. Not only that, he has doubled down on his earlier criticism.
During an appearance on the Wrestling Republic, Drew McIntyre again called out the roster for not standing out.
"I don’t know why it was so controversial. The 85%, maybe I’m a little off. Maybe it’s like 82% of the roster. It’s like they shouldn’t be WWE Superstars. And I don’t just mean that you have to be big and jacked like me. It would help to look like an athlete, my god. It’s like, you know, you’re in there, World Wrestling Entertainment. Wrestling’s still in there. Athletic endeavor. At least look like an athlete.... Be in shape, for goodness’ sake," he said. [From 12:27-12:55]
Drew McIntyre then talked about how wrestlers need to stand out, and to him, it appears it's a "bunch of guys" doing the same thing and very much of the "same mold."
He mentioned the need to grab the audience's attention, especially given the new deals WWE has in place in the U.S. and internationally, and the shorter attention spans.
"Just freaking thing about it and stand out. And also get in the damn gym. You’ve got all the free time in the world. You get paid a bunch of money now. Everybody makes money now. You get no freaking excuse, sitting on your couch eating pizza,” he added. [From 13:59-14:08]
Check out the video below:
Drew McIntyre is eyeing Cody Rhodes and the Undisputed WWE Championship
At SummerSlam, Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul prevailed over Randy Orton and Jelly Roll in a tag team match. On the following SmackDown, they teamed up again to take on Cody Rhodes and John Cena.
While the match ended in a disqualification after Paul's low blow to Cena, McIntyre and Rhodes kept fighting at the ringside. The American Nightmare had the upper hand before The Scottish Warrior hit him with the title belt.
He then landed a Claymore on him through the front of the commentary table. As he walked off, McIntyre made it clear that he is coming for the Undisputed WWE Championship.
