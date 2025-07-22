Drew McIntyre takes major shot at WWE locker room

Drew McIntyre recently took a major shot at the WWE locker room. The veteran will be teaming up with Logan Paul to battle Randy Orton and Jelly Roll at SummerSlam 2025 next month at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The Scottish Warrior was a guest on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast and discussed the locker room. McIntyre claimed that 85% of the roster looks like they do not belong on WWE television and suggested that they hit the gym. The former World Heavyweight Champion added that many stars failed to capture the audience's attention.

“Drives me nuts when I see some of our guys on some of these huge, you know, public platforms, huge TV shows, because these days, no offense but 85% of our guys don’t look like they should be in WWE on Netflix and stuff. It’s like, Jesus, guys get in the freaking gym. At least get something that grabs your attention," he said. [H/T: WrestlePurists]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Randy Orton and Jelly Roll got the better of Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul when they appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week. Jelly Roll put The Maverick through a desk with a Chokeslam during the show.

Former WWE writer criticizes Drew McIntyre's booking

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently criticized how the company books Drew McIntyre on WWE television.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo criticized the company for how they booked McIntyre's return from hiatus. He noted that the 40-year-old was hit with an RKO from Randy Orton upon his return and suggested that the company should have had better plans.

"We haven't seen Drew McIntyre in quite some time. So, you return McIntyre by having Randy Orton leave him lying with an RKO. That's how you're going to return the guy. A huge star that we haven't seen in a while," Russo said. [12:56 onwards]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

Randy Orton defeated McIntyre at Saturday Night's Main Event earlier this month. It will be fascinating to see which duo wins the highly anticipated tag team match next month at SummerSlam 2025.

