WWE blasted by veteran for their treatment of Drew McIntyre following his return (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre surprised the fans as he made his surprise return to screens on this past episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The former WWE Champion hadn't been seen on TV since his gruelling Steel Cage match against Damian Priest at May's Saturday Night's Main Event.

The star was laid out courtesy of an RKO following his return, a decision that was blasted by WWE veteran Vince Russo. McIntyre interrupted the opening segment where the King of the Ring finalists, Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, were talking with each other.

Speaking on the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo expressed his annoyance over the booking of McIntyre's return.

"We haven't seen Drew McIntyre in quite some time. So, you return Drew McIntyre by having Randy Orton leave him lying with an RKO. That's how you're going to return the guy. A huge star that we haven't seen in a while," Russo said. [12:56 onwards]

He added that having Drew McIntyre being hit with an RKO wasn't the right thing to do.

"Not a good thing to do his first night back after we haven't seen him a while," Russo said. [17:15 onwards]

Following Randy Orton's attack on the 40-year-old, McIntyre reached out to Nick Aldis to schedule a match between the two, but Orton had already left. However, a match between the two has been made official for next week's Saturday Night's Main Event.

