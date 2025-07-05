Drew McIntyre set to face WWE legend for the 11th time in his career after Nick Aldis' announcement

Drew McIntyre was not a happy man backstage on SmackDown. While he returned to the blue brand to make an impact, he was attacked, and his attacker will be his opponent at Saturday Night's Main Event, as per Nick Aldis.

Ad

This week on SmackDown, the show opened with Cody Rhodes and his King of the Ring final opponent, Randy Orton. They were interrupted by the returning Drew McIntyre, who was last seen one and a half months ago when Damian Priest took him out at Saturday Night's Main Event.

It will be one SNME to the next as Drew McIntyre is set to face the man who RKO'd him, Randy Orton. This will mark the 11th meeting in their careers.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Did Goldberg ruin Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch Now!

They first faced off back in October 2010, which is a whopping decade before their WWE Championship feud during the pandemic. Neither man will be in the World Title picture this SummerSlam as Cody Rhodes has secured his spot against Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena.

However, McIntyre will be able to secure a measure of revenge at Saturday Night's Main Event when he faces the WWE legend once again.

Expand Tweet

This summer is going to be an interesting one for the Scottish Warrior.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!