Drew McIntyre set to face WWE legend for the 11th time in his career after Nick Aldis' announcement

Drew McIntyre was not a happy man backstage on SmackDown. While he returned to the blue brand to make an impact, he was attacked, and his attacker will be his opponent at Saturday Night's Main Event, as per Nick Aldis.
This week on SmackDown, the show opened with Cody Rhodes and his King of the Ring final opponent, Randy Orton. They were interrupted by the returning Drew McIntyre, who was last seen one and a half months ago when Damian Priest took him out at Saturday Night's Main Event.
It will be one SNME to the next as Drew McIntyre is set to face the man who RKO'd him, Randy Orton. This will mark the 11th meeting in their careers.
They first faced off back in October 2010, which is a whopping decade before their WWE Championship feud during the pandemic. Neither man will be in the World Title picture this SummerSlam as Cody Rhodes has secured his spot against Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena.
However, McIntyre will be able to secure a measure of revenge at Saturday Night's Main Event when he faces the WWE legend once again.
This summer is going to be an interesting one for the Scottish Warrior.
