Former WWE Champion returns on SmackDown and makes a big revelation to Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes kicked off the Night of Champions fallout episode of WWE SmackDown as the new King of the Ring, and he had his crown with him. Drew McIntyre made a surprise return during the segment and made a big revelation.

The American Nightmare was talking about becoming King of the Ring and what the crown stood for when Randy Orton interrupted him. He and The Viper clashed in the King of the Ring final, and the former emerged victorious. After Orton asked Cody Rhodes to promise him that he would beat John Cena at SummerSlam, The Scottish Warrior showed up before Randy could get his answer.

Drew McIntyre told both men to shut up because they sounded pathetic to him. He told Randy Orton that he lost the psychological battle when he hesitated to punt Cody and that the latter was buttering him up for months by talking about their past relationships and how much Cody respected him.

After firing a few shots at The Apex Predator, Drew McIntyre turned his attention to Cody Rhodes and revealed that he wanted him to win the WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

The Scottish Warrior clarified that he wants Cody to win so that he can rip the title out of his hands, and that he wouldn't hesitate, unlike "somebody." Randy Orton then nailed McIntyre with an RKO and walked out.

