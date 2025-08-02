Bron Breakker pays emotional tribute to his father Rick Steiner during WWE SummerSlam

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Aug 02, 2025 23:29 GMT
Bron Breakker is a former Intercontinental Champion [Image credits: Breakker's Instagram and wwe.com]

WWE Superstar Bron Breakker recently paid tribute to his father, Rick Steiner, and his uncle, Scott Steiner, at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. The former Intercontinental Champion teamed up with Bronson Reed on the PLE.

At this year's Biggest Party of the Summer, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed locked horns with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso in a tag team Match. Their bout opened Night One of WWE SummerSlam. All of the stars involved in the match put on an incredible display of action inside the squared circle, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair.

At one point in the bout, Seth Rollins' teammates paid tribute to The Steiner Brothers as Reed picked up The Yeet Master on his shoulders and Breakker jumped off the top of the turnbuckle to hit a Steinerizer on his opponent. This move was made famous by The Steiner Brothers, Rick and Scott. The WWE Hall of Famers used it as their finishing move whenever they teamed up for a match.

Check out Breakker's tribute in the post below:

Although Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed delivered an excellent performance, the contest ultimately ended in Roman Reigns and Jey Uso's favor. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for their feud's future.

