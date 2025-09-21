LA Knight makes a massive change to Wrestlepalooza match in the last second

By Rohit Nath
Modified Sep 21, 2025 00:47 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

LA Knight was originally not booked to be a part of the Wrestlepalooza 2025 card, but through the grace of Adam Pearce and pure circumstance, he was a special guest referee. He decided to use his powers to create a massive change right away.

It was The Usos vs "The Brons", i.e, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, where LA Knight was assigned the duty of the special guest referee. If you've been watching Monday Night RAW, you'll know that The Megastar hates virtually everyone in that match except for Jimmy Uso, whom he has a soft spot for. But knowing that he was the referee, the regular rules weren't applied.

Despite the fact that it was a regular tag team match at Wrestlepalooza with no prior announced stipulation, LA Knight decided to give all the competitors the grace and turned it into a No DQ match. The way it happened was hilarious as Jimmy Uso was about to use a steel chair until he realized he could be DQ'd. Knight then gave a shrug of indifference, automatically turning it into a No DQ affair.

Following this, both teams came out with all guns blazing, and it was only a matter of time before the tables were out as well. The brutality of the match saw Jey Uso get busted open, and it ultimately led to Jimmy Uso also getting put through a table.

This time around, it was Jey Uso who was pinned, and Knight made sure to hit the three-count without any biases or issues. It probably didn't help that he didn't like Jey Uso, to begin with, but overall, his involvement in the match was a more positive one despite him nearly getting into it after a misunderstanding with Jey Uso.

It was a match filled with absolute chaos.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Edited by Rohit Nath
