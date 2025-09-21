[WATCH] Major concern over Jey Uso's health after his match at Wrestlepalooza 2025

By Rohit Nath
Modified Sep 21, 2025 02:28 GMT
The Usos at Wrestlepalooza (Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
Jey Uso was busted open during his tag team match at Wrestlepalooza 2025, but now it seems like that's the least of the issues, as there are serious concerns about his health after the match.

At Wrestlepalooza 2025, The Usos reunited to take on "The Brons," i.e., Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. It was the duo representing The Vision who picked up the victory, but that isn't the story over here. In the end, Bron Breakker hit the spear on Jey and Jimmy Uso, with Jey already being busted open. After the tsunami, there was no coming back, and Jey took the pinfall loss.

But after the match, a fan video surfaced showing Jimmy Uso protectively checking on his brother, as Jey Uso appeared to be either injured or having some medical issue. There was a doctor checking at ringside while the referee assisted, and it might have been some kind of concussion protocol. There is no confirmation that Jey Uso suffered a concussion, but it seems possible considering the circumstances.

Watch the clip below:

Whether it's a concussion or injury, we wish Jey the best, as it might have just been a freak moment that caused this issue. Nobody in particular is at fault, but there is a lot of concern when the doctor comes directly to the ringside area to check on anyone.

It's a tricky position to be in, and if Jey has, in fact, suffered a concussion, then he is likely to be out of action for a little while. As of now, nobody knows what the immediate future of The Usos will be, although there have been teases of dissent between Jimmy and Jey in recent weeks, with Jey becoming increasingly hostile towards others around him.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Edited by Rohit Nath
