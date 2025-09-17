CM Punk calls recent WWE decision "ridiculous"

CM Punk is among the most outspoken names in the world of professional wrestling. The Second City Saint gave another example of the same by calling WWE's decision to name the upcoming premium live event "ridiculous."

The Stamford-based promotion's broadcast partnership with ESPN is scheduled to kickstart with Wrestlepalooza. It will be the first edition of the premium live event under the global juggernaut's banner. Although it is an old title used by ECW between 1995 and 2005, WWE's use of the name garnered mixed reactions from the fans.

Speaking during his recent appearance on Pardon My Take, CM Punk spoke about Wrestlepalooza. The Best in the World noted that he had been trying not to say the name of the premium live event. The 46-year-old reasoned that it was a ridiculous name.

"We're doing media. We're trying to get everybody aware that you [have] got to get the ESPN [platforms] to see all our PLEs. And I've been doing my best to not say the word 'Wrestlepalooza' the entire time. That might actually be the first time I've said it. It's a ridiculous name. […] Well, La Palooza. And you add 'wrestle' to it, and you kind of understand what you're getting. You know, like it's pretty self-explanatory," Punk said.

You can check out the conversation in the video below:

CM Punk will be in action at WWE WrestlePalooza

CM Punk is set to wrestle at WWE Wrestlepalooza. The premium live event takes place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, this Saturday.

The veteran will join forces with his wife, AJ Lee, to wrestle World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch in a Mixed Tag Team Match. It will be Lee's first wrestling match in over a decade.

It remains to be seen which real-life couple emerges victorious at WWE Wrestlepalooza. It will also be interesting to see whether the rivalry leads to Punk and Lee challenging Rollins and Lynch for their respective titles.

Who do you think will win the Mixed Tag Team Match? Click the Discuss button and sound off!

