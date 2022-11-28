2-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion reveals nixed plans to work with AEW

Former WCW and WWE star Juventud Guerrera recently opened up on his nixed plans with AEW.

Guerrera is a multi-time Cruiserweight Champion with an expansive career that has seen him lift gold in WCW, WWE, and AAA, among others. He continues to wrestle on the independent circuit, appearing for XPW and SPW this year.

Guerrera made his AEW debut in 2021 as one of the 'Five Labors of Chris Jericho,' when the latter was forced to go through a separate wrestler every week to earn a match against MJF. The pair were long-time rivals stemming from their time in WCW. However, Jericho picked up the win in their historic reunion.

During a recent appearance on High Spots' Sign it Live, he had the chance to speak on his experience. He revealed that he had also been in talks with the company about returning, but plans were halted due to an injury.

"That was great actually [experience with AEW]. That was tremendous… It was great… And then after two months, we were talking to do more but then, I got hurt. But yeah, now I’m good." [H/T POST Wrestling]

Chris Jericho is the reigning ROH Champion in AEW

Guerrera's iconic rival has put his time in AEW to good use. Since signing for the promotion in 2019, he became the company's inaugural world champion, reigning as the champion from Double or Nothing 2019 to Revolution 2020.

He added the ROH World Title to his list of accolades with the company after the legendary Ring of Honor brand was acquired by Tony Khan. His ill-gotten gain came when he scored a low blow and subsequent Judas Effect to Claudio Castagnoli for the win.

He is not out of the jungle yet, as he will face the Swiss Superman once again at the upcoming Final Battle event. He recently emerged victorious against Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, and Sammy Guevara in a four-way match at Full Gear.

