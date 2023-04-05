2-time WWE Hall of Famer says it is "fun" even imagining facing AEW star CM Punk

CM Punk is seen as a dream match machine for some people, with many wrestlers wishing they could get in the ring with the "Straight Edge Superstar." But which WWE Hall of Famer would also love to get in the ring with him?

The person in question is none other than Bret "The Hitman" Hart. Bret retired from the in-ring competition in 2000 after suffering a serious concussion. However, he did come out of retirement in 2010 and 2011 in WWE, where he ended up winning the United States Championship.

Hart was considered the best wrestler in the world during his prime thanks to how he was able to bring the best out of anyone he faced, similar to the way Punk believes he is the best in the world and that people would have a great match with him, even on a bad day.

During a recent interview on the TWC Show, Bret Hart was asked about CM Punk, where "The Hitman" claimed that the former AEW World Champion is one of his favorite wrestlers.

"(CM) Punk is one of my favorite workers in the business ever and I might give him my jersey today if I see him. But, he’s always been one of my most favorite wrestlers." (H/T Wrestling Headlines)

Hart has even imagined what it would be like to face Punk, but since he is retired, he would be more than happy to plan it with the "Straight Edge Superstar."

"It’s fun for me to even imagine (facing Punk). Even if we didn’t do the match, I wish we could just sit down and plan the match, and then animate it or something." (H/T Wrestling Headlines)

CM Punk has referenced Bret Hart a number of times in his matches

Many wrestlers consider themselves fans of Bret Hart, but arguably no one references "The Hitman" in their matches more than CM Punk, who has done it multiple times.

Punk's in-ring return at All Out 2021 against Darby Allin caught the eye of many fans as a number of spots and sequences were lifted directly from Hart's match with The 1-2-3 Kid, also known as X-Pac, in 1994.

The only people who even come close to CM Punk in terms of being a fan of Bret Hart are FTR, with Dax Harwood's match against the "Straight Edge Superstar" in 2022 also making numerous references to some of "The Hitman's" finest moments.

