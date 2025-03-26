2-time WWE Tag Team Champion teases AEW move 250+ days after last main roster match

A former WWE champion has hinted at returning to AEW after leaving the Tony Khan-owned promotion some years ago. Karl Anderson joined the latter company in 2021 but didn't stick around for long. He left the Jacksonville-based promotion and was part of the WWE locker room once again in 2022.

Ad

The Good Brother had a mediocre second run in WWE as he and Luke Gallows couldn't get over with the crowd as much as they would've liked. They wrestled mostly on NXT in 2024. Their last match on the main roster took place in July 2024.

Unfortunately, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were released by WWE in February 2025 earlier this year. Also, the former was injured when he was released.

The Machine Gun recently posted a TikTok where he teased an AEW return. While sipping on his coffee, Anderson subtly showed that he was wearing an AEW hoodie. Fans have been in a frenzy since he posted the short clip on social media.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Former AEW star Karl Anderson wanted to win a singles championship in WWE

One-half of the Good Brothers, Anderson was a huge name in NJPW but couldn't continue his momentum in the Stamford-based promotion.

While speaking with Talk N' Shop, Karl Anderson said that he tried to get a singles title in WWE. He believed that Luke Gallows standing alongside him as his henchman would be a good story on TV.

Ad

“When am I gonna add a WWE singles title to my collection? Listen, I’m trying here, I want one. I’ve been trying for one for a long time. I think a run with a singles title with the Big LG as my heater is something that, trust me, something that we’ve been pushing for a long time," he said.

Ad

It remains to be seen when The Machine will return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback