2-time WWE United States Champion returning to AEW this week

This week on AEW, a two-time WWE United States Champion is set to return to TV.

Samoa Joe was last seen at Dynasty PPV in April, where he defended his AEW World Championship against Swerve Strickland. He entered the match as a champion but unfortunately couldn't walk out with the gold around his waist.

AEW on X (formerly Twitter) recently revealed that former WWE Superstar Samoa Joe is set to make his in-ring return for the first time after losing his title. The fans will see the former World Champion in singles action against Isiah Kassidy of the Private Party on this week's edition of Dynamite.

Expand Tweet

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland praises Samoa Joe

Swerve Strickland recently had a sit-down interview with Renee Paquette, where he was asked about The Samoan Submission Machine. The new World Champion had nothing but praise for his Dynasty opponent.

"A legend, a force of a champion, out of all the champions in All Elite Wrestling, which there aren't many. We can count them on two hands. He was probably the biggest task out of any of them. They are all great performers, they are all legends, they are all legends in the making, but Samoa Joe just felt different. He felt like a titan. (...) What do you do to take this guy down? Shout out to him for holding it down for the last couple of months, he has been, like a dominant champion," Swerve said.

Since winning the gold at Dynasty, The Realest Star has been in action twice. He recently fought and defeated Claudio Castagnoli to retain his championship on the April 27 edition of Collision.

Before that, he beat Kyle Fletcher in a World Title Eliminator match. The new champ is set to be in action at Double or Nothing. His opponent for the event will be revealed on this week's Dynamite episode.