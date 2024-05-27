2-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion loses on AEW in-ring return

A former WWE champion was defeated by a top star in AEW after he returned to the squared circle at Double or Nothing. The star being discussed is Christian Cage. He faced Swerve Strickland at Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View for the AEW World Championship.

The former WWE Heavyweight Champion has been one of the biggest draws for the Jacksonville-based promotion. His feuds have been one of the best parts of the show for many years. Also, fans loved his TNT Title reign.

The Patriarch held the TNT Championship two times in 2023. His combined 214-day-long reign came to an end on the March 20, 2024, edition of Dynamite when Adam Copeland defeated him in an 'I Quit' match. He was on a hiatus since his loss and returned to the promotion in May 2024.

Christian Cage was announced as the challenger for Swerve Strickland's AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing. Since then, Christian has assaulted the champion with the help of The Patriarchy and some members of The Mogul Embassy, who turned on their stable mate.

The Realest Star was outnumbered once again by Cage's allies in the bout. However, prevailing over every hurdle, Swerve retained the title in a great fashion.

Swerve's opponent for the Forbidden Door will be determined on the upcoming episode of Dynamite in a Gauntlet match.

