2-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion returning during SummerSlam weekend

The excitement wagon is on full-throttle with the upcoming 36th annual edition of WWE SummerSlam on August 5, 2023, in Detroit, Michigan. The Biggest Party of the Summer also lightens up many independent wrestling shows, and Jeff Hardy is returning for one such gala just a day before the mega event.

The AEW star's last television appearance was on the June 21 edition of Dynamite, where he teamed with Matt Hardy in a losing effort to The Gunns. Fans were disappointed as some previous legal issues prevented him from traveling to Canada for the promotion's ongoing tour.

Moreover, the face-painted star suffered a dislocated jaw during the Bullet Club Gold's interference in the match, leading to speculations of another long hiatus. However, the eight-time WWE Tag Team Champion is set to defy the odds yet again.

Taking to Twitter, GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) has officially announced that Jeff Hardy will return to action by making his debut for the rapidly-growing promotion. The Charismatic Enigma will appear on the August 4 show in Detroit, Michigan, just a day before WWE SummerSlam.

There has been no official word on The Hardy's opponent for the promising event. Additionally, the daredevil will be performing music live after the wrestling show, in a separately admissible capacity at the same venue.

Disco Inferno feels Jeff Hardy vs. former WWE Champion would be a compelling story

Jeff Hardy has been involved in numerous memorable feuds in his three-decade career so far. However, very few of them stood out as intense as his iconic rivalry with CM Punk.

The two men battled over the World Heavyweight Championship back in 2009. Their deeply personal feud emanated over respective lifestyle choices encapsulated in a well-executed storyline.

On the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno mentioned that, given their history, a showdown between Punk and Jeff would steal the show again.

"That's not a bad idea because Punk could sit there talk about Jeff Hardy's problems, and Jeff Hardy could say, well, you're straight edge look at all the problems you've caused. That could be a good verbal exchange," said Inferno.

The former WWE Champion has been having an underwhelming run in Tony Khan's camp this year so far. It remains to be seen if he rises up the ranks again in the near future.

