Disco Inferno wants CM Punk to renew 14-year-old rivalry with two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion in AEW

Disco Inferno and Konnan want CM Punk to rekindle his storied rivalry with Jeff Hardy in AEW.

Punk and Hardy produced one of the most memorable feuds in the history of WWE. In the summer of 2009, the Chicago native kickstarted a program with The Charismatic Enigma after successfully cashing in his MITB contract on Hardy's newly won World Heavyweight Championship.

The saga between the two men became deeply personal after CM Punk used his Straight Edge persona to disparage Jeff Hardy's struggle with alcoholism. Both men battled over the prestigious prize, with The Second City Saint coming out on top in their rubber match at SummerSlam.

Soon after, Jeff Hardy left WWE as per the "loser leaves" stipulation bout he lost to CM Punk on SmackDown. The two wrestling stalwarts haven't crossed paths since then.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno asserted that Punk and Jeff could tell a compelling story again by incorporating their recent issues in the company:

"That's not a bad idea because Punk could sit there talk about Jeff Hardy's problems, and Jeff Hardy could say, well, you're straight edge look at all the problems you've caused. That could be a good verbal exchange."

Konnan, however, is uncertain about how much time Jeff Hardy has left in the ring.

"Yeah, could be a very good program. I just don't know how much Jeff has in the tank anymore." (0:23 onwards)

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Jeff Hardy on possibly working with CM Punk in AEW again: "Very excited, there is so much history there." Jeff Hardy on possibly working with CM Punk in AEW again: "Very excited, there is so much history there." https://t.co/oh6V02tuQJ

CM Punk is finally back in AEW

CM Punk made a stunning return to AEW after nine months of absence during the premiere episode of Collision.

The multi-time WWE Champion hogged the spotlight as he opened the show with a remarkable promo. Punk indirectly addressed his issues with The Young Bucks and made a 'counterfeit bucks' comment, which got the pro wrestling world talking.

Punk also brought a red bag with him, carrying the AEW World Championship, a title he never lost in the first place. During the barnburner main event, the 44-year-old joined forces with FTR to conquer Samoa Joe and Bullet Club Gold.

With Forbidden Door fast approaching, it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for Punk.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit the Keepin' It 100 podcast.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes