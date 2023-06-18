CM Punk declares he's still the AEW World Champion during Collision debut

Tonight on the debut of AEW Collision, the wrestling world witnessed the return of CM Punk. But he did not come alone. He walked in with a bag and until the end, people were left wondering what was in the bag.

The last time the Second City Saint was inside the squared circle, he defeated Jon Moxley to become a two-time world champion at the All Out pay-per-view back in 2022.

Tonight Punk returned to the ring and indeed had some stuff to get off his chest. He had taken multiple shots at Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

The Straight Edge Savior also mentioned that he was forced to sit home for 10 months with an injured arm and thus was forced to vacate the AEW World Championship.

Punk claimed that inside his bag was another world title and that he never lost the belt and thus making him the 'real' champion.

"This belongs to me until somebody can pin me or submit me for it," CM Punk said. [00:03 - 00:09]

CM Punk also mentioned that he would continue to wrestle until someone in the Jacksonville-based promotion can fill his shoes.

What was your reaction to CM Punk's return? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit AEW and give a H/T to Sportskeeda when you use any quotes from this article.

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes