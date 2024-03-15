2-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion says he will be back in AEW soon

A former WWE star has revealed that he will make his AEW return soon. The star is former World Heavyweight Champion Paul Wight.

The Giant made a name for himself as an exceptional big-man wrestler in WCW and WWE. Wight signed a deal with AEW in February 2021. He has served the promotion as an announcer and as a sporadic in-ring competitor.

The 52-year-old was seen in action on the 2024 Jericho Cruise, where he teamed up with Chris Jericho and Mike Bailey to defeat Powerhouse Hobbs, Kyle Fletcher and Lance Archer.

Taking to Instagram, the former WWE Champion shared an update regarding his career. In the video, Wight informed his viewers that he would return to the squared circle soon.

"Hey, everybody, Paul Wight here. I know it's been a while, I've been a little lax on my social media posts. I bet you wonder, what do giants do when they're not in the ring? Well this Giant currently is taking the trash can. But I will be back in the ring soon. Can't wait to see you guys."

Former WWE Superstar Paul Wight on feeling blessed to be in AEW

After entertaining the fans as a WWE Superstar for decades, Paul Wight jumped ship to AEW in February 2021. In a recent interview, the veteran revealed that he feels blessed for his time in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

During an interview with Jack Curry of The Yes Network, Paul Wight shared his reflections on his time in AEW. He voiced gratitude for having the opportunity to pass down his knowledge of the business to budding stars while occasionally locking horns with them in the ring as well.

"I was blessed to work for a big company for a lot of years all over the world. Now at my stage of the game, to find myself useful in a company that allows me to spread a lot of my knowledge to the younger talent, get a chance to get on the microphone every now and then and enhance them, help their characters along, and then get in the ring and mix it up. It's probably the single greatest thing that's ever happened to me. I'm blessed, grateful and thankful for the fans that still like to see me do my thing."

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion has been off of AEW television since being slammed into a car by Powerhouse Hobbs on the November 15, 2023, episode of Dynamite.

When do you think Wight will make his return to TV? Sound off!

