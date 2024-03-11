52-year-old legend says move to AEW was the "single greatest thing" for him

A 52-year-old legend recently claimed that moving to AEW was one of the best things that happened in his entire life. The star in question is former WWE Champion Paul Wight (Big Show).

Paul Wight joined the Jacksonville-based promotion in February 2021. However, the veteran superstar has performed in only six matches thus far and has largely taken up non-wrestling roles. Wight returned to the ring recently at Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager At Sea Event.

The former champion was seemingly struggling to walk, and he later revealed that he would soon undergo knee replacement surgery.

However, Big Show seems to be enjoying his time at AEW. During a recent interview with Jack Curry of The Yes Network, the former WWE Superstar opened up about his wonderful experience in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

“It’s been fantastic. I was blessed to work for a big company for a lot of years all over the world. Now at my stage of the game, to find myself useful in a company that allows me to spread a lot of my knowledge to the younger talent, get a chance to get on the microphone every now and then and enhance them, help their characters along, and then get in the ring and mix it up. It’s probably the single greatest thing that’s ever happened to me. I’m blessed, grateful, and thankful for the fans that still like to see me do my thing," he said. [H/T: Ringsidenews]

AEW star was doubtful about working with Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes was one of the main people who laid the foundation of AEW. Before returning to WWE, The American Nightmare worked in Khan’s promotion for a few years. During his tenure in the company, Rhodes squared off against Eddie Kingston, who was doubtful about working with him at first.

"Just like in life, there's good people in pro-wrestling and there's bad people in pro-wrestling. I did not know how Cody was going to be. I didn't know if he was going to be like, 'Who's the fat indie guy talking all this trash? I'm going to squash him in two minutes to show what I can do!' But he wasn't about that; he was about, 'No, go out there, talk, and then let's fight,' and I was like, 'Alright, man!''' Eddie said.

While Eddie failed to win the encounter against Cody, he was successful in leaving a lasting impression on The American Nightmare with his performance.

