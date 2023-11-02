2-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion shockingly returns to AEW on Dynamite

AEW Dynamite saw the return of a two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion. The name in question is none other than Paul Wight, fka The Big Show.

The WWE Hall of Famer, who has been doing commentary duty for the most part of his AEW career so far, shocked the fans as he showed up as the mystery partner for Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega.

Jericho and Omega were called out by Don Callis, and were put on the spot for not having one final member for their 4 on 4 tag team match two weeks from now on Dynamite in Ontario, California.

As Callis took the microphone, and was essentially making fun of them for not finding a partner and for not being able to take down Powerhouse Hobbs, Jericho hit back with his own surprise. The Ocho said that while Hobbs is powerful, he does not measure up to their future partner.

That is when Paul Wight’s music hit, and the crowd went berserk. Wight then proceeded to hit his trademark KO punch on Kyle Fletcher, and that had the Don Callis family scrambling away.

So in two weeks time, Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega will be partnered by Kota Ibushi and Paul Wight to take on the Don Callis Family.

