2-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion surprisingly returns to AEW; reforms deadliest duo 

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion made his unexpected return. The star in question is Christian Cage.

The last time the wrestling world saw Captain Charisma was at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view when he wrestled Jungle Boy Jack Perry in the first-ever Final Burial match. The latter hit Cage with a ConChairTo and buried him alive.

It seemed like it was the end of Christian Cage on AEW, but tonight he made his return. He also brought his partner in crime, Luchasaurus, to reform their alliance.

The two appeared on Titantron. Neither the former WWE star nor Luchasaurus uttered a single word, but it did seem like they were looking to make a return and get some retribution soon.

Meanwhile, 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry is currently eyeing the AEW World Championship. Darby Allin and Sammy Guevera are also targeting MJF and are looking to become the face of the promotion.

Earlier tonight, Jack Perry interrupted Friedman's promo segment and attacked him on the entrance ramp. As the two stars were brawling with each other, Sammy Guevera showed up and held onto the AEW World Title.

Would you like to see the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion and Luchasaurus renew their rivalry against their former faction member? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

