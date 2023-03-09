2-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion "training hard" for AEW return 

A former WWE Superstar is evidently bidding his time while getting ready for his AEW return soon.

The star in question is Paul Wight. Formerly known as the Big Show in WWE, Wight has been a part of the Jacksonville-based Promotion since 2021. While he was initially signed as part of the commentary team, Wight went on to have a couple of in-ring matches as well. However, the former World Heavyweight Champion was hindered from having a more active role due to the numerous injuries he has amassed over the years in his career.

In a recent appearance on the Deuce and Mo podcast, the former WWE Superstar spoke about how modern technology had helped him overcome his physical limitations enough to make him almost ready for a return.

“Working hard, training hard to get back in the ring, which will hopefully happen real soon. I’ve had a hip replacement and just got a knee replacement done in August, which sounds like the end of an athlete’s career, but modern technology, I’ll tell you, I feel better joint-wise than I’ve felt the past 15 years.” (H/T: Fightful)

A WWE veteran is helping in training Paul Wight for his AEW return

Although the World's largest athlete has significant experience in the pro-wrestling business, he is still being aided by veterans in his preparations.

Speaking to Metro UK, Paul Wight mentioned how former WWE superstar Billy Gunn had introduced him to Mike O'Hearn, who is currently training the former champion.

"Billy Gunn's been helping me on the road. Michael helps me with nutrition and workout advice and stuff like that," Wight said. "We've changed a lot of things to adapt to someone my size and my age. There's been incredible results, and I'm super happy about it... Right now, I'm about 35 or 40 lbs heavier than I want to be. So I'm weighing about 419 right now. I think at my leanest I was 370, but at that time too I had also cannibalised a lot of muscles just because I was doing so much cardio, I was biking 20, 25 miles a day." (h/t: WrestlingInc)

As of now, it remains to be seen when Paul Wight will return to action.

Do you think the former WWE Superstar will have a good run in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!

