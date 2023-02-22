Billy Gunn preparing 2-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion for AEW return 

AEW star Billy Gunn has apparently been helping a former WWE World Champion in his attempts to return to action.

The star in question, Paul Wight, has previously participated in a select few matches at the Jacksonville-based Promotion. While he has a distinguished record from his days in WWE, he is currently working as a commentator for AEW. However, he recently confirmed that he will be returning to in-ring action.

Speaking to Metro UK, Wight further spoke about how Billy Gunn had introduced him to his current trainer, Mike O'Hearn;

"Billy Gunn's been helping me on the road. Michael helps me with nutrition and workout advice and stuff like that," Wight said. "We've changed a lot of things to adapt to someone my size and my age. There's been incredible results, and I'm super happy about it... Right now, I'm about 35 or 40 lbs heavier than I want to be. So I'm weighing about 419 right now. I think at my leanest I was 370, but at that time too I had also cannibalised a lot of muscles just because I was doing so much cardio, I was biking 20, 25 miles a day." (h/t: WrestlingInc)

Niccolò @Makavelimademe 24 years ago tonight Paul Wight made his debut in the WWF.



Previously known as the Giant in WCW he appeared in the steel cage main event between Steve Austin and Mr McMahon at St Valentine's Day Massacre. 24 years ago tonight Paul Wight made his debut in the WWF.Previously known as the Giant in WCW he appeared in the steel cage main event between Steve Austin and Mr McMahon at St Valentine's Day Massacre. https://t.co/deNgSziugc

The former WWE Superstar also talked about his potential future opponents in AEW

While Paul Wight's date of return is still a mystery, he has talked about who he wants to face in AEW.

In the same interview with Metro UK, Wight named the Young Bucks as possible opponents for him. He also praised the two stars for their talent:

"They're a couple of little smart a**es right now," Wight said. "Down the road, I wanna compete against them at least so I can chop the hell out of them. It needs to happen. They're incredibly athletic. They have a bright future." (H/T: MetroUK)

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Chris Jericho has filed a trademark on the name "Jeri-Show".



Paul Wight recently stated that he is planning on returning to the ring very soon in AEW. Chris Jericho has filed a trademark on the name "Jeri-Show".Paul Wight recently stated that he is planning on returning to the ring very soon in AEW. https://t.co/oPKeHmtEPr

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for the WWE Legend in the coming months.

Who do you want to see Paul Wight face after his return? Sound off in the comments below!

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes