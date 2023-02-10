Paul Wight (fka The Big Show) names two surprising AEW stars he'd like to face upon return

AEW veteran Paul Wight has been out of the squared circle since March 2022, but despite his near-year absence, he's already thinking about his next match and is eying two of the promotion's rising stars.

Paul Wight is best known for his long tenure within WWE as The Big Show, where he faced many of the industry's best athletes. At 51 years old, Wight realistically doesn't have too long left as an active competitor, but he clearly has some unfinished business with The Gunn Club.

During his recent interview with MetroUK, the veteran pointed out that he'd like to face the AEW World Tag Team Champions at some stage.

"They're a couple of little smart a**es right now," Wight said. "Down the road, I wanna compete against them at least so I can chop the hell out of them. It needs to happen. They're incredibly athletic. They have a bright future." (H/T MetroUK)

Wight is officially slated to return to pro wrestling sometime during March 2023, and with the last interaction between The Gunn Club and Paul Wight, this speculative clash might just become a reality.

While Paul Wight is focused on the young talent in AEW, a new challenger has made himself known outside of the promotion

Paul Wight has had few stars who could physically match up to him, making his bouts against the likes of Mark Henry and Brock Lesnar memorable clashes. But fans have been clamoring for Wight to finally go toe-to-toe with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neil for years, and the 50-year-old veteran seems to want it too.

Edsel Jerome Laurel @edsel4 Day 208 of 2019



Fun Fact: On this day 10yrs ago, Giants Collided when Shaquille O'Neil and Big Show confronted each other face to face on Raw Day 208 of 2019Fun Fact: On this day 10yrs ago, Giants Collided when Shaquille O'Neil and Big Show confronted each other face to face on Raw https://t.co/V5mb3kkwww

During an interview with the Diamond Sheik, Shaquille O'Neil sent out a direct challenge to Paul Wight and any partner of his choice.

"You know who I am," O'Neil said. "I'm the man who beat Cody Rhodes. Whoever else wants it, Big Show - as a matter of fact - tell you what, Diamond Sheik and Shaq vs Big Show and whoever else you want. Let's go, AEW."

Since Wight is in the twilight of his career, this dream clash could very well happen as the veteran would probably want to close off his legacy with all the matches he's always wanted to have.

