Shaquille O'Neal has issued a challenge to AEW star Paul Wight, who was formerly known as Big Show in WWE. O'Neal wants to team up with part-time wrestler and celebrity jeweler Diamond Sheik and take on Wight and any partner of his choosing.

In a video uploaded by Sheik on social media, the LA Lakers legend appeared to present him with the Billion Dollar Championship. O'Neal bragged about beating Cody Rhodes, who now wrestles in WWE, in a mixed tag team match in 2021.

"You know who I am," O'Neal said. "I'm the man who beat Cody Rhodes. You're lucky you're training with Cody. Anyways, I want to deliver two messages. Number one, nobody messes with The Diamond Sheik. And two, to present this new Diamond Championship belt."

Shaquille O'Neal then presented his challenge to Paul Wight. O'Neal was open to teaming up with Diamond Sheik to take on Wight and a partner of his own choosing. The Hall of Fame big man also wants the match to happen on AEW TV.

"Cody, whoever else wants it, Big Show," O'Neal said. "As a matter of fact, oh no, he's in LA. Tell you what, Diamond Sheik and Shaq vs Big Show and whoever else you want. Let's go, AEW."

O'Neal and Wight have history starting in 2009 when the NBA legend hosted an edition of Monday Night Raw. Shaq had a physical confrontation with Wight, who was known as Big Show back then.

The two faced off at WrestleMania 32 in the Andre the Giant Memorial. They were meant to have a 1-on-1 match at WrestleMania 33, but it never happened. O'Neal then made his AEW debut last year in a mixed tag team match with Jade Cargill against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.

Shaq looked fabulous in the match, delivering a powerbomb to Rhodes as a tribute to the late Brodie Lee. He also took a massive table bump on the outside that seemingly knocked him out.

AEW president Tony Khan praises Shaquille O'Neal

AEW president Tony Khan had nothing but praise for Shaquille O'Neal following his debut in the promotion in March 2021. Khan told Josh Martinez of Z100 New York that O'Neal went around backstage to thank AEW talents. He also called the four-time champion the best celebrity guest ever.

"We've probably never had a better guest in AEW than Shaq," Khan said. "He was so great on every level with us. ... He went around and thanked every wrestler, and it was unbelievable to all these pro wrestlers to have Shaq coming up to them and saying nice things."

