Will Shaquille O'Neal eat a frog after Georgia defeated TCU to win the National Championship?

Shaquille O'Neal was confident that the TCU Horned Frogs would beat the Georgia Bulldogs to win the National Championship. O'Neal bet Ernie Johnson, who attended Georgia, that he would eat a frog if Georgia wins back-to-back championships.

Well, the Bulldogs were unstoppable on Monday night as they demolished the Horned Frogs 65-7 to win their second consecutive national championship. Will the Hall of Fame big man eat a frog after losing the bet?

"When Georgia beats TCU, I'll eat frogs," O'Neal said on 'Inside the NBA' last week. "I'll eat a horned frog. ... I'll eat a cook fried frog."

Ernie Johnson predicted that his Georgia Bulldogs would win the game 45–17, but they were even better. Georgia was simply too good for the TCU Horned Frogs as it was already done after two quarters with a halftime score of 38-7.

The Bulldogs are the first team to win back-to-back national championships since Alabama did so in 2011 and 2012. The 58-point margin is the largest in any national championship game since 1998. It is also the largest margin of victory in a bowl game in NCAA history.

While Georgia winning another championship is music to Johnson's ears, it won't be fun for Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal. Barkley roots for Auburn, which is Georgia's rival, while O'Neal might have to eat a frog on Tuesday's edition of Inside the NBA.

Also Read: "They owed me money that they didn't want to give me" - Shaquille O'Neal doesn't regret trade demand from LA Lakers

Will Shaquille O'Neal honor his bet with Ernie Johnson?

Ernie Johnson and Shaquille O'Neal (Photo: Complex)

Shaquille O'Neal might have bit more than he can chew in his bet with Ernie Johnson. After the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the TCU Horned Frogs to win the National Championship, O'Neal would have to eat a frog.

Frogs can be eaten in many parts of the world. It's a delicacy in French cuisine and in Southeast Asia. Frog meat is often described as having a chicken-like taste. As for horned frogs, they are not really frogs but lizards. But will Shaq honor his bet with Johnson?

The answer is yes. O'Neal once lost a bet with Dwyane Wade and had to show his hairline on national television. He honored his bet and was roasted by the internet for it.

Shaq reacted to the news of Georgia beating TCU on Instagram. He will likely eat a frog on Tuesday's episode of Inside the NBA. The show has ways to make segments wildly entertaining and fans will surely tune in on how the LA Lakers legend does with frogs.

Also Read: Fans go crazy as Lauri Markkanen hangs 49 points on Houston Rockets: "3rd participant in Jordan vs LeBron GOAT debate"

Poll : 0 votes