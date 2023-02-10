Former WWE Champion poised for imminent return to AEW

A former WWE Superstar recently proclaimed his return to in-ring wrestling in AEW later this year.

The star in question is Paul Wight.

Wight joined the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2021. While he was also announced to be performing in the ring as well. He has only had a handful of matches so far. The World's Strongest Athlete is now working as a commentator in the company.

However, it seems that Wight is gearing up to return to the squared circle soon. In an interview with Metro, he spoke about his knee injury and how he was ready to get back in action:

"That knee was bad for 12 years, so it could’ve gone any day! It’s like kind of like that tyre on your car that you know you should change but keep driving anyway...But we’re good now, and hopefully we’ll be back in the ring in March. Everything’s on schedule, so we’re looking good!" [H/T: Metro]

Shaquille O'Neal previously challenged the WWE legend for an AEW match

With Paul Wight potentially returning to the ring soon, fans have already started speculating about possible opponents for him.

Wight's experience and skill ensure that he is quite capable of putting on an entertaining match with just about anyone. Furthermore, he was previously challenged by the LA Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal for a bout in Tony Khan's Promotion.

In a tweet by celebrity jeweler Diamond Sheik, O'Neal proclaimed that he was ready to team up with Sheik and face Wight in a tag team match, with the AEW star being allowed to choose a partner for himself.

"Cody, whoever else wants it, Big Show," O'Neal said. "As a matter of fact, oh no, he's in LA. Tell you what, Diamond Sheik and Shaq vs Big Show and whoever else you want. Let's go, AEW."

It remains to be seen whether Paul Wight will respond to the challenge upon his return.

