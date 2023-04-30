2-times WWE United States Champion had "a lot left on the table" before being released, says Road Dogg

Wrestling veteran Road Dogg believes a major star left WWE before he was utilized to his fullest potential.

The star in question is none other than Samoa Joe. Prior to his run in AEW, the Samoan Submission Machine had a significant run in the Stamford-based promotion. After making big moves in NXT, he went on to win the United States Championship twice and cement himself as a major player.

However, Road Dogg Brian James believes that there was much to be done with Samoa Joe before his eventual WWE release in 2022. Speaking on his latest episode of Oh... You Didn’t Know podcast, the wrestling veteran stated:

"100 percent [there was more to Samoa Joe in WWE]. I think Samoa Joe is money any way you look at it. He’s a great promo, I believe every word he says, he’s well-spoken, he’s a big tank of a man, he can fly around like a bumblebee. He shouldn’t be able to but he can... So it’s just incredible how much money is left on the table with Samoa Joe and look, I don’t know how he’s doing now or whatever but I just think from our company and me working with him, man, there was a lot left on the table with Samoa Joe," said Brian James. [H/T: WrestlingHeadlines]

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow 22 seconds of HIGH SPEED BEAUTY from CM Punk & Samoa Joe - ROH (10.16.2004) 22 seconds of HIGH SPEED BEAUTY from CM Punk & Samoa Joe - ROH (10.16.2004)https://t.co/wl06JEaLXW

Samoa Joe has previously commented on trying different roles in WWE

Before the Samoan Submission Machine was released from WWE, he had also worked as a commentator for the company.

Speaking on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Samoa Joe opened up about the challenges he faced while working at the Stamford-based promotion as a commentator:

"I think the hardest part about commentary is the man in your ear [Vince McMahon]. You can attest to that. It's just because he's very exact. He wants what he wants. No beef with that. 'Okay, I get it.' I just thought about what I would want people to say about me when I was wrestling. That really was my main focal point. 'If I'm so and so, how would I want to be talked about? If I was on top and was putting on the pressure, how would I want to be described?' Really, that's the mindset I took into it. I wanted to enhance whatever performer that was in the ring," said Joe. [H/T: Ringside News]

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble



Samoa Joe went CRAZY that one time Samoa Joe went CRAZY that one time 🔥🔥🔥https://t.co/iHGkZz2zLy

As of now, Samoa Joe is the ROH World Television Champion. It remains to be seen what is next for him.

Do you agree with Road Dogg? Sound off in the comments section below!

Poll : 0 votes