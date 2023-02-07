"He wants what he wants" - Samoa Joe discusses challenges of being a WWE commentator 

Samoa Joe was a massive star in WWE NXT from 2015 to 2017, but found only middling success after moving to the main roster. However, he did try his hand as a color commentator for Monday Night RAW after stepping away from the ring due to injuries in 2020.

When speaking to Renee Paquette on The Sessions, Joe explained the toughest thing about being a commentator in the company, revealing that the micromanagement from backstage was difficult to deal with.

"I think the hardest part about commentary is the man in your ear [Vince McMahon]. You can attest to that. It's just because he's very exact. He wants what he wants. No beef with that. 'Okay, I get it.' I just thought about what I would want people to say about me when I was wrestling. That really was my main focal point. 'If I'm so and so, how would I want to be talked about? If I was on top and was putting on the pressure, how would I want to be described?' Really, that's the mindset I took into it. I wanted to enhance whatever performer that was in the ring." (h/t Ringside News)

Joe also discussed how he gained a lot of respect for Michael Cole during that time as well. He was released from his contract twice before eventually joining All Elite Wrestling in April 2022.

What has Samoa Joe done since leaving WWE?

Since leaving WWE, Samoa Joe has stepped back in the ring for other companies. He is also the voice of King Shark in "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League," which is expected to release sometime in 2023.

Joe is the current TNT Champion in All Elite Wrestling as well as holding the ROH Television Championship for the upcoming relaunch of the Ring of Honor brand.

It will be interesting to see how long he continues to wrestle as he is one of the bigger stars in that company and will appear on both Ring of Honor and All Elite Wrestling going forward.

Do you believe the commentary teams at WWE have improved since Vince McMahon retired?

