20-time champion announces he is returning to AEW

A former International Champion recently disclosed that he will be returning to AEW following a massive win outside the promotion. The star also opened up about his plans after the big victory.The 20-time champion in question is Konosuke Takeshita. Apart from his title wins on the independent circuit, Takeshita has been a former International Champion in the Tony Khan-led promotion. The 30-year-old star has not been seen on All Elite Wrestling TV since last competing in the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In: Texas.Amid his absence, Konosuke Takeshita participated in NJPW's 2025 G1 Climax and ended up winning the prestigious tournament. Takeshita deemed the G1 Climax the most important trophy after securing it and said he'll continue to wrestle across the world.During a press conference following his massive win, Takeshita also revealed that he will be returning to wrestle for All Elite Wrestling in England. For those unaware, the Tony Khan-led promotion is heading to the UK for the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view on August 24, 2025.“First, I'm thinking about next year's G1, and how can I [sic] win. In winning the G1, I've gotten the single most important trophy in pro wrestling. Tomorrow, I'll go to England to wrestle in AEW, and then to America, Mexico, Canada, of course Japan, and I'll keep fighting across all those countries for the next year,” Takeshita said. [H/T: Drainmaker on X]Drainmaker @DrainBamagerLINKKonosuke Takeshita at today's press conference in Tokyo with his newly won G1 Climax trophy. 🏆 His first comments: “First, I'm thinking about next year's G1, and how can I win. In winning the G1, I've gotten the single most important trophy in pro wrestling. Tomorrow I'll go toOver the years, Takeshita has held titles in DDT Pro-Wrestling, NJPW, and AEW.AEW star overcame two top stars for his huge winAEW star Konosuke Takeshita won the 2025 G1 Climax by defeating multiple prominent names. After delivering a solid performance in the playoffs, Takeshita reached the semifinals, where he defeated top NJPW star Zack Sabre Jr. to reach the final.In the final, Takeshita defeated EVIL to win the tournament. With his win, The Alpha will get an opportunity to challenge for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship and will most likely main event Tokyo Dome next year.Fans will have to wait and see what Tony Khan has in store for Takeshita upon his return to the UK after the tournament win.