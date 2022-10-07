20-year-old female AEW star finally addresses Lana threatening her for confronting Miro backstage

AEW star Julia Hart has opened up about CJ Perry (fka Lana) taking to Twitter to react to her segment with Miro.

During the House of Black's storyline with the former TNT Champion, Hart tried to tempt Miro in joining the group. Reacting to the segment, Perry took to Twitter to note that Hart had followed her husband.

She tweeted out the following:

CJ Perry @TheCJPerry All the way to my husband apparently. All the way to my husband apparently. https://t.co/vAXkrAbVYQ

Speaking on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Hart addressed the situation that developed with Lana. The House of Black member claimed that at the time she hadn't realized what she was doing.

"My favorite part of wrestling is how creative everyone is. Seeing Miro get on his creative side and seeing how he visualized this vignette was really cool, being a part of it. I didn’t even think about his wife when I was doing it, I didn’t even realize. I was just being Julia Blackheart in the moment and then I saw it on Twitter and I was like ‘Oh sh*t, is this gonna be a thing? If it is, I’m ready.’ But I think everything is smoothed over now, I haven’t heard much from it anymore," said Julia Hart. [H/T: Fightful]

Julia Hart recently announced that she's engaged to the 24-year-old AEW star. Click here to read the article.

Miro's storyline with House of Black concluded at All Out

Over the past few weeks, the former WWE Superstar feuded with the House of Black after he was misted by Malakai Black at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Miro @ToBeMiro EliteRockers© @EliteClubSOB The last time Miro wrestled on AEW Dynamite was 3 months ago. The last time Miro wrestled on AEW Dynamite was 3 months ago. https://t.co/aCqcrv3V0d Nobody has the balls twitter.com/EliteClubSOB/s… Nobody has the balls twitter.com/EliteClubSOB/s…

AEW teased the idea of the former WWE United States Champion joining the group, but that never happened. Instead, he teamed up with Sting and Darby Allin to defeat the trio of Malakai Black, Buddy Murphy, and Brody King in a six-man tag team match at All Out.

The six-man tag team match remains Malakai's final bout in AEW, as he is currently on hiatus. Interestingly enough, The Redeemer has also not stepped foot in an AEW ring since the All Out pay-per-view.

Would you like to see Miro return to AEW in the near future? Sound off in the comment section

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

Poll : 0 votes