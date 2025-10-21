  • home icon
  • 20-year-old star puts Mercedes Mone on notice after she wins another title at AEW WrestleDream

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Oct 21, 2025 17:27 GMT
Mercedes Mone
Mercedes Mone [Image via Mone's Instagram]

Mercedes Mone has been basking in glory in All Elite Wrestling as of late. She recently broke Ultimo Dragon's iconic record from 1996 of holding 10 belts in pro-wrestling at the same time by winning the Interim ROH Women's World Television Championship. Now, she holds 11 titles in the world of pro-wrestling, raising her confidence to an all-time high.

But recently, 20-year-old Billie Starkz sent a bold message to The CEO. Following her Interim ROH Women's World Television Title win, Mercedes Mone posted an X post directed at the ROH women's division. She asked her fans who they would like her to face in the promotion down the line. Such a confident remark did not sit well with Starkz, and she openly put Mone on notice with a stern reply.

Taking to X, Billie Starkz reshared Mone's post with a GIF of herself holding the ROH Women's World Television Championship. She claimed that she would like to face Mercedes down the line in the Ring of Honor to get back the coveted championship.

"I’ll gladly come get MY title back!" she wrote

Check out her X post below:

Starkz has been the inaugural ROH Women's World Television Champion. Therefore, she poses a serious threat to The CEO. With that said, it will be interesting to see who will eventually step up to face the former WWE star in ROH.

Mercedes Mone sends a message to the fans ahead of AEW Dynamite

Mercedes Mone has been on a legendary run in professional wrestling as of late. The CEO recently won the WPW Women's Championship by beating Jody Threat at WPW Rumble in The Burt 3. Following this major win, Mone sent a bold message to her fans ahead of Dynamite.

Taking to X, The CEO showed off her 12 belts in a video with a reminder for her fans that she is 12 belts Mone in the caption.

"In case you forgot I’m 12 belts Moné"

Check out her X post HERE.

It is going to be interesting to see what is in store for Mercedes Mone in the world of professional wrestling from here on.

