  • home icon
  • AEW
  • BREAKING: Mercedes Mone does the unthinkable and wins her 12th title

BREAKING: Mercedes Mone does the unthinkable and wins her 12th title

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Oct 20, 2025 03:51 GMT
AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone [Image Credits: Mone
AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone [Image Credits: Mone's X profile]

AEW's Mercedes Mone has just added a 12th championship belt to her already-expansive collection. This follows on the heels of the erstwhile Sasha Banks winning another title on pay-per-view this weekend.

Ad

A number of weeks ago, Mercedes Mone revealed that she wanted to break Ultimo Dragon's impressive record of holding ten championships at the same time. The CEO of Professional Wrestling tied the legend's record earlier this month when she defeated Aliss Ink to win the BODYSLAM Women's Title in Denmark. Finally, this Saturday at WrestleDream 2025, she surpassed the masked grappler by beating Mina Shirakawa in a title-for-title match and winning the latter's ROH Interim Women's World Television Championship.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Now, news is making the rounds on social media that the former WWE superstar has added yet another belt to her collection. "Ultimo" Mone was seemingly in action recently at a Winnipeg Professional Wrestling event, where she defeated Jody Threat to become the new WPW Women's Champion.

Ad

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

It is clear that Mercedes' belt collecting journey is far from over, even in AEW.

Mercedes Mone issued a challenge for an AEW title match next month

Before her match against Mina Shirakawa at AEW WrestleDream 2025, Mercedes Mone had made her entrance interrupting the victory celebration of Kris Statlander, who had just retained her AEW Women's World Championship against Toni Storm. Despite congratulating the Galaxy's Greatest Alien for her win, The Boss rather disrespectfully asked Stat to leave the ring before commencing her open challenge.

Ad

After the reigning TBS Champion defeated Shirakawa, Mone was confronted by Statlander, who retaliated against Mercedes for trying to upstage her earlier by laying her out with a Samoan Drop. Afterwards, Mone called out Born Again Kristen backstage, reminded the latter that she has beaten her before, and challenged her to an AEW Women's World Title match at Full Gear 2025.

Mercedes Mone&#039;s message to Kris Statlander [Image Credits: AEW&#039;s X profile]
Mercedes Mone's message to Kris Statlander [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

It remains to be seen if "Eleven Belts" Mone will be able to capture the AEW Women's Championship next month after failling to do so at All In : Texas earlier this year.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications