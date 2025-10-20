BREAKING: Mercedes Mone does the unthinkable and wins her 12th title

AEW's Mercedes Mone has just added a 12th championship belt to her already-expansive collection. This follows on the heels of the erstwhile Sasha Banks winning another title on pay-per-view this weekend. A number of weeks ago, Mercedes Mone revealed that she wanted to break Ultimo Dragon's impressive record of holding ten championships at the same time. The CEO of Professional Wrestling tied the legend's record earlier this month when she defeated Aliss Ink to win the BODYSLAM Women's Title in Denmark. Finally, this Saturday at WrestleDream 2025, she surpassed the masked grappler by beating Mina Shirakawa in a title-for-title match and winning the latter's ROH Interim Women's World Television Championship. Now, news is making the rounds on social media that the former WWE superstar has added yet another belt to her collection. &quot;Ultimo&quot; Mone was seemingly in action recently at a Winnipeg Professional Wrestling event, where she defeated Jody Threat to become the new WPW Women's Champion. It is clear that Mercedes' belt collecting journey is far from over, even in AEW. Mercedes Mone issued a challenge for an AEW title match next monthBefore her match against Mina Shirakawa at AEW WrestleDream 2025, Mercedes Mone had made her entrance interrupting the victory celebration of Kris Statlander, who had just retained her AEW Women's World Championship against Toni Storm. Despite congratulating the Galaxy's Greatest Alien for her win, The Boss rather disrespectfully asked Stat to leave the ring before commencing her open challenge. After the reigning TBS Champion defeated Shirakawa, Mone was confronted by Statlander, who retaliated against Mercedes for trying to upstage her earlier by laying her out with a Samoan Drop. Afterwards, Mone called out Born Again Kristen backstage, reminded the latter that she has beaten her before, and challenged her to an AEW Women's World Title match at Full Gear 2025. Mercedes Mone's message to Kris Statlander [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]It remains to be seen if &quot;Eleven Belts&quot; Mone will be able to capture the AEW Women's Championship next month after failling to do so at All In : Texas earlier this year.