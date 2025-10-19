BREAKING: Mercedes Moné wins her 11th title at AEW WrestleDream 2025; shatters new record

A popular champion has just accepted Mercedes Moné's open challenge tonight at AEW WrestleDream. This would be a major rematch with much higher stakes as it is a title vs. title bout. Last night, the CEO successfully defended her CMLL World Women's Championship against Persephone in Arena Mexico. She then issued an open challenge for tonight's pay-per-view. This was not a normal open challenge, as it was only open to any woman holding a title belt. Mercedes was looking to extend her title reign as TBS Champion and go for another record in the process.The one to answer tonight's challenge was Interim ROH Women's TV Champion Mina Shirakawa. This would be their third time this year clashing in singles action, with Mercedes Moné having won both their previous bouts. A win tonight would help Moné capture her 11th championship belt, breaking Ultimo Dragon's record for the number of titles held simultaneously.It was a hard-hitting match, with both women being very familiar with one another. Shirakawa was able to get a lot of offense in, and she pushed Mercedes Moné to her limit once more. The CEO has been active as of late in her pursuit of belts around the world, and despite the travel and workload, this has not affected her in-ring performance.After throwing everything at Mina, Mercedes Moné was able to score another win by sneaking in a roll-up with her foot on the rope. She has now won her 11th belt, shattering yet another impressive record in wrestling. Moné is now the new Interim ROH Women's TV Champion, but she'll have to keep a watch out, as Red Velvet will be the first one up once she comes back from injury.She has broken Ultimo Dragon's legendary record, but it remains to be seen if she'll finally be satisfied.