Mercedes Mone sends a message ahead of open challenge at AEW WrestleDream

One of AEW's top names and title-holders, Mercedes Mone, will be featured on the company's upcoming event, WrestleDream 2025. The CEO has now issued a challenge to other champions from across the globe to meet her at the pay-per-view. Last month at All Out : Toronto, Mercedes Mone retained her TBS Championship against Riho. Earlier this month on Dynamite : Title Tuesday, she retained the strap against the debuting Lacey Lane. The erstwhile Sasha Banks has officially crossed the 500-day mark as TBS Champion, and recently tied Ultimo Dragon's legendary record of holding ten belts at the same time after capturing the BODYSLAM Women's Championship from Aliss Ink in Denmark. Mercedes successfully defended her CMLL World Women's Title against Persephone this past Friday in Mexico City. After the bout, &quot;Ten Belts&quot; Mone revealed that she would be heading over to St. Louis, MO for WrestleDream 2025, and invited any champion from across the world to face her for her TBS Title at the upcoming pay-per-view. The star took to X/Twitter a few hours earlier to disclose to her followers that she was enroute to the event, and even reiterated her challenge, writing: &quot;On my way to St. Louis for #AEWWrestleDream ✈️ I'm issuing an open challenge to any champion in the world! 🤑&quot;, wrote Mone.Check out Mercedes' tweet HERE. Último Moné @MercedesVarnadoLINKOn my way to St. Louis for #AEWWrestleDream ✈️ I'm issuing an open challenge to any champion in the world! 🤑It should be noted that Mone is now officially the longest reigning TBS Champion in All Elite Wrestling history. Match card for AEW WrestleDream 2025This Saturday, All Elite Wrestling will invade the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis to host this year's edition of WrestleDream. The main card of the PPV will feature eight star-studded matches, which have been listed out below: The Hurt Syndicate vs The Demand [Tornado Trios Match]Jamie Hayter vs TheklaBrody King and Bandido (c) vs Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita [World Tag Team Title Match]The Young Bucks vs Jurassic Express [$500K Match]Kyle Fletcher (c) vs Mark Briscoe [TNT Title Match]Hangman Adam Page (c) vs Samoa Joe [AEW Men's World Championship Match]Kris Statlander (c) vs Toni Storm [AEW Women's World Championship Match]Jon Moxley vs Darby Allin [I Quit Match]It remains to be seen what Tony Khan and his creative team has planned for viewers at WrestleDream 2025.