Mercedes Mone gets immediately confronted by fan-favorite star after winning her 11th title at AEW WrestleDream 2025

Mercedes Mone added yet another championship to her ever-growing collection of gold at AEW WrestleDream 2025. Afterwards, however, she was confronted and taken down by Kris Statlander, whom the former WWE superstar had disrespected earlier on the show. The Galaxy's Greatest Alien was in action at WrestleDream, where she defended her AEW Women's World Championship against Toni Storm. Almost a month after pinning The Timeless One to win her strap at All Out : Toronto, Stat proved herself against Toni by defeating her once again in St. Louis. Kris' victory celebration after the bout, however, was interrupted by Mercedes Mone, who arrived for her title-for-title open challenge and disrespectfully asked Statlander to leave the ring. The CEO's invitation was answered by Mina Shirakawa, who put her ROH Interim Women's World Television Championship on the line against Mercedes' TBS Title. Despite putting on an incredible effort, however, it was &quot;Ultimo&quot; Mone who picked up the win at WrestleDream, securing her eleventh belt. Her own celebration was cut short, unfortunately, by Kris Statlander, who returned to the ring to confront the erstwhile Sasha Banks, and laid her out with a Samoan Drop to stand tall. It remains to be seen if Mone will now go after Stat's Women's World Title by way of retaliation.Match results for AEW WrestleDream 2025 so farAll Elite Wrestling is currently hosting this year's edition of the WrestleDream pay-per-view in the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO. The card for the show consisted of several star-studded matchups. Check out the results of the bouts that have already concluded below: Jamie Hayter defeated TheklaJurassic Express defeated The Young Bucks [$500K Match]The Hurt Syndicate defeated The Demand [AEW World Trios Title Contenders' Match]Kyle Fletcher (c) defeated Mark Briscoe [TNT Championship Match]Kris Statlander (c) defeated Toni Storm [Women's World Championship Match]Mercedes Mone (c) defeated Mina Shirakawa [TBS Championship + ROH Interim Women's TV Championship Match]Brodido (c) defeated Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita [World Tag Team Title Match]Match card for WrestleDream 2025 [Source : All Elite Wrestling on X]AEW will return with Dynamite this coming Wednesday in San Antonio, Texas.