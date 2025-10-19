  • home icon
Mercedes Mone gets immediately confronted by fan-favorite star after winning her 11th title at AEW WrestleDream 2025

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Oct 19, 2025 03:42 GMT
AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone [Image Credits: AEW
AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

Mercedes Mone added yet another championship to her ever-growing collection of gold at AEW WrestleDream 2025. Afterwards, however, she was confronted and taken down by Kris Statlander, whom the former WWE superstar had disrespected earlier on the show.

The Galaxy's Greatest Alien was in action at WrestleDream, where she defended her AEW Women's World Championship against Toni Storm. Almost a month after pinning The Timeless One to win her strap at All Out : Toronto, Stat proved herself against Toni by defeating her once again in St. Louis. Kris' victory celebration after the bout, however, was interrupted by Mercedes Mone, who arrived for her title-for-title open challenge and disrespectfully asked Statlander to leave the ring.

also-read-trending Trending

The CEO's invitation was answered by Mina Shirakawa, who put her ROH Interim Women's World Television Championship on the line against Mercedes' TBS Title. Despite putting on an incredible effort, however, it was "Ultimo" Mone who picked up the win at WrestleDream, securing her eleventh belt. Her own celebration was cut short, unfortunately, by Kris Statlander, who returned to the ring to confront the erstwhile Sasha Banks, and laid her out with a Samoan Drop to stand tall.

It remains to be seen if Mone will now go after Stat's Women's World Title by way of retaliation.

Match results for AEW WrestleDream 2025 so far

All Elite Wrestling is currently hosting this year's edition of the WrestleDream pay-per-view in the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO. The card for the show consisted of several star-studded matchups. Check out the results of the bouts that have already concluded below:

  • Jamie Hayter defeated Thekla
  • Jurassic Express defeated The Young Bucks [$500K Match]
  • The Hurt Syndicate defeated The Demand [AEW World Trios Title Contenders' Match]
  • Kyle Fletcher (c) defeated Mark Briscoe [TNT Championship Match]
  • Kris Statlander (c) defeated Toni Storm [Women's World Championship Match]
  • Mercedes Mone (c) defeated Mina Shirakawa [TBS Championship + ROH Interim Women's TV Championship Match]
  • Brodido (c) defeated Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita [World Tag Team Title Match]
Match card for WrestleDream 2025 [Source : All Elite Wrestling on X]
Match card for WrestleDream 2025 [Source : All Elite Wrestling on X]

AEW will return with Dynamite this coming Wednesday in San Antonio, Texas.

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

