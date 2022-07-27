20-year wrestling veteran gives his honest opinion on AEW President Tony Khan

AEW star Eddie Kingston recently shared his candid point of view about President and CEO Tony Khan.

Kingston started his wrestling career on the independent scene with Chikara and Pro Wrestling Guerilla (PWG). His first taste of a major promotion came in the form of Ring of Honor. He then moved on to IMPACT Wrestling and National Wrestling Alliance (NWA).

However, The Mad King's stock rose when he signed with AEW in 2020. He has since become popular with fans and is currently in a feud with former world champion Chris Jericho.

During his appearance on HighSpots: Sign-It-Live, Kingston expressed his appreciation for Khan for giving him a shot when no one else did. He also pledged his loyalty to the AEW President after he was booked in his first program with former TNT Champion Cody Rhodes.

"Here’s the thing with Tony Khan, I will always appreciate him for the opportunity he’s given me because no one wanted to give me a chance until he put me in there against Cody [Rhodes]. So I am loyal to that man because of that. This man’s letting me make a living off something that I wanted to do since I was nine years old," Kingston revealed. [H/T POSTWrestling]

Kingston also mentioned that he loved Khan unconditionally and would do everything the latter asked him to do to keep the promotion progressing.

Eddie Kingston didn't want to be a locker room leader in AEW

The Mad King revealed in an interview that he wants no part in being a leader as he thinks there are other established veterans who can do the job.

Eddie Kingston further stated that he was just there to do what he was supposed to do and that he only had a "big mouth."

"That’s what I love about our locker room is we have more people in the locker room who just want to do their job and do it correctly. You’ll always have locker room drama, but it’s usually stomped out because the locker room is filled with pros. We have enough pros where everything is set straight. I’m not a locker room leader. I’m just the loudest one. I’m not a leader. I just got a big mouth."

The Mad King was recently defeated in a Barbed Wire Everywhere match against his arch-nemesis Chris Jericho. It remains to be seen whether Kingston will get his revenge on The Wizard in the weeks to come.

